James Fisher & Sons : bolsters Middle East capabilities 04 September 2018

04 September 2018

James Fisher bolsters Middle East capabilities with additional subsea services to support major oil and gas contractors.

James Fisher and Sons plc (James Fisher) is bolstering its already considerable offering in the Middle East (ME) with the addition of further subsea-focused capabilities to strengthen its position and enable it to support the fast-growing oil and gas market.

The deployment of a significant range of additional capabilities, including dedicated specialist equipment to support offshore construction, IRM and decommissioning services, will enable customers to benefit from a fast, local response. This combined regional capability will provide total subsea engineering solutions that draw upon James Fisher's established regional networks and extensive operational expertise.

Customer have already benefitted from this enhanced capability and rapid response whereby James Fisher was able to utilise a vast array of locally available offshore equipment for decommissioning projects and satisfy numerous concurrent phases of work by working simultaneously across oil fields with numerous equipment spreads, delivering further cost and operational efficiencies.

Fergus Graham, executive director at James Fisher and Sons plc explains:

'We're boosting our presence in the Middle East to support customers with local expertise and extra resources that will be dedicated to regional operations. By augmenting our subsea-focused capabilities we're able to offer more a complete solution to major contractors, helping to streamline projects and reduce costs.'

By extending its regional capabilities James Fisher will support major contractors by providing effective, responsive and efficient services, as an experienced integrator of complex offshore and subsea operations.