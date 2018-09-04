Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  James Fisher & Sons plc    FSJ   GB0003395000

JAMES FISHER & SONS PLC (FSJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 09/04 04:50:01 pm
1781.0000 GBp   -2.46%
04:12pJAMES FISHER & : bolsters Middle East capabilities 04 September 201..
PU
08/30JAMES FISHER & : Buoyant Fisher Buoyant marine engineer
AQ
08/30JAMES FISHER & : Buoyant Fisher
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

James Fisher & Sons : bolsters Middle East capabilities 04 September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 04:12pm CEST

04 September 2018

James Fisher bolsters Middle East capabilities with additional subsea services to support major oil and gas contractors.

James Fisher and Sons plc (James Fisher) is bolstering its already considerable offering in the Middle East (ME) with the addition of further subsea-focused capabilities to strengthen its position and enable it to support the fast-growing oil and gas market.

The deployment of a significant range of additional capabilities, including dedicated specialist equipment to support offshore construction, IRM and decommissioning services, will enable customers to benefit from a fast, local response. This combined regional capability will provide total subsea engineering solutions that draw upon James Fisher's established regional networks and extensive operational expertise.

Customer have already benefitted from this enhanced capability and rapid response whereby James Fisher was able to utilise a vast array of locally available offshore equipment for decommissioning projects and satisfy numerous concurrent phases of work by working simultaneously across oil fields with numerous equipment spreads, delivering further cost and operational efficiencies.

Fergus Graham, executive director at James Fisher and Sons plc explains:

'We're boosting our presence in the Middle East to support customers with local expertise and extra resources that will be dedicated to regional operations. By augmenting our subsea-focused capabilities we're able to offer more a complete solution to major contractors, helping to streamline projects and reduce costs.'

By extending its regional capabilities James Fisher will support major contractors by providing effective, responsive and efficient services, as an experienced integrator of complex offshore and subsea operations.

Disclaimer

James Fisher & Sons plc published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 14:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAMES FISHER & SONS PLC
04:12pJAMES FISHER & SONS : bolsters Middle East capabilities 04 September 2018
PU
08/30JAMES FISHER & SONS : Buoyant Fisher Buoyant marine engineer
AQ
08/30JAMES FISHER & SONS : Buoyant Fisher
AQ
08/29JAMES FISHER & SONS : 2018 half year results 29 August 2018
PU
08/29JAMES FISHER & SONS : Half-year Results
PU
08/24JAMES FISHER & SONS PLC : half-yearly earnings release
08/20JAMES FISHER & SONS : Strainstall partners with Baker Hughes in a pioneering pro..
PU
08/15JAMES FISHER & SONS : joins Maritime London 15 August 2018
PU
06/28JAMES FISHER & SONS : Visualising Solan; Return To Scene delivers for Premier 28..
PU
06/27JAMES FISHER & SONS : JFD completes full DSRV launch deployment, dive and recove..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 542 M
EBIT 2018 60,0 M
Net income 2018 43,5 M
Debt 2018 105 M
Yield 2018 1,72%
P/E ratio 2018 21,06
P/E ratio 2019 21,33
EV / Sales 2018 1,89x
EV / Sales 2019 1,84x
Capitalization 918 M
Chart JAMES FISHER & SONS PLC
Duration : Period :
James Fisher & Sons plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAMES FISHER & SONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 17,1  GBP
Spread / Average Target -6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Paul Henry Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Malcolm Stephen Paul Chairman
Stuart Charles Kilpatrick Group Finance Director & Executive Director
David G. Moorhouse Senior Independent Director
Michael J. L. Salter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAMES FISHER & SONS PLC16.68%1 181
AP MOLLER-MAERSK-11.25%30 154
BOLLORÉ-14.75%13 115
HAPAG-LLOYD AG9.79%7 504
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD-40.47%5 538
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-32.85%4 042
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.