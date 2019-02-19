Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  James Fisher & Sons plc    FSJ   GB0003395000

JAMES FISHER & SONS PLC

(FSJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

James Fisher & Sons : continues Middle East expansion with the acquisition of Murjan 19 February 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 06:03am EST

James Fisher and Sons plc (JFS) has further expanded its capabilities in the Middle East with the acquisition of Murjan Al-Sharq Marine Contracting LLC (MSMC).

MSMC is an established service provider based in Saudi Arabia, with a 10-year track record of successful projects with Saudi Aramco. The acquisition brings a wealth of local expertise into the JFS group. In particular, the move adds strategically important nearshore marine construction and maintenance capabilities to the JFS offer, supported by new, high quality vessels and equipment from MSMC and the group's existing shallow water fleet.

Chris Clark, vice president at MSMC, said:

'I am looking forward to a promising future with JFS. It provides strength and stability to maintain our current growth and allow us to capture a larger market share.

'The company is well positioned now, having recently deployed new marine assets from Damen shipyards for existing and upcoming projects. We will be performing marine services with the new fleet under Saudi flag to support Saudi Aramco and Vision 2030.

'James Fisher has a very good track record in the Middle East and the merger means that together, we can build on the last 10 years of development from MCSC to deliver well planned, multi-disciplined marine solutions to our clients'

Paul Whiley, regional director for James Fisher in the Middle East, explained:

'This acquisition by JFS solidifies our expansion into the promising Saudi offshore sector. We have now combined our existing offshore capabilities with the nearshore strengths of MCSC to offer a truly unique range of services that will be capable of delivering complete project scopes to the main EPCs. The end result is cost and time efficiencies for our clients, who are now getting a single interface for complete project support.'

The merger follows the recent announcement of multi-million dollar contract awards to support a major contractor in the region and wider investment from JFS to develop a significant and permanent presence on the Arabian Peninsula.

Disclaimer

James Fisher & Sons plc published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 11:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAMES FISHER & SONS PLC
06:03aJAMES FISHER & SONS : continues Middle East expansion with the acquisition of Mu..
PU
01/16JAMES FISHER & SONS : Acquisitions of Martek and MSMC 16 January 2019
PU
01/08JAMES FISHER & SONS : Acquisitions of martek and msmc
PU
2018JAMES FISHER & SONS : Subsidiary Wins $30 Million Contract
DJ
2018JAMES FISHER & SONS : £30m Submarine Rescue System contract
PU
2018JAMES FISHER & SONS : Block listing six monthly return
PU
2018JAMES FISHER & SONS : Successful air transportability trials completed for third..
PU
2018JAMES FISHER & SONS : Subtech Group Wins Subsea Contracts in Middle East
AQ
2018JAMES FISHER & SONS : London Array Limited selects James Fisher to provide the c..
PU
2018JAMES FISHER & SONS : Delivering structural health monitoring upgrades for the C..
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 550 M
EBIT 2018 60,1 M
Net income 2018 43,3 M
Debt 2018 112 M
Yield 2018 1,71%
P/E ratio 2018 21,54
P/E ratio 2019 20,75
EV / Sales 2018 1,89x
EV / Sales 2019 1,83x
Capitalization 927 M
Chart JAMES FISHER & SONS PLC
Duration : Period :
James Fisher & Sons plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAMES FISHER & SONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,6  GBP
Spread / Average Target -4,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nicholas Paul Henry Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Malcolm Stephen Paul Chairman
Stuart Charles Kilpatrick Group Finance Director & Executive Director
David G. Moorhouse Senior Independent Director
Michael J. L. Salter Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAMES FISHER & SONS PLC6.34%1 196
A.P. MØLLER - M&Aelig;RSK10.51%27 574
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD11.39%7 485
HAPAG-LLOYD AG18.13%4 923
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD-1.14%4 123
MITSUI OSK LINES LTD14.52%2 828
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.