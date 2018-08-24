James Hardie Industries : NEWS.2018.Director Resignation

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

James Hardie advises that Steven Simms has resigned as a non-executive director of the Company effective 23 August 2018.

The Board expresses its thanks to Mr Simms for his service and significant efforts since his appointment.

- End -

