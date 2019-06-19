Log in
James Hardie Industries : NEWS.2019.AGM Notification

06/19/2019 | 07:44pm EDT

James Hardie Industries plc

Europa House 2nd Floor,

Harcourt Centre

Harcourt Street, Dublin 2,

D02 WR20, Ireland

T: +353 (0) 1 411 6924

F: +353 (0) 1 479 1128

20 June 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

The 2019 Annual General Meeting of James Hardie Industries plc (James Hardie) will be held on Friday, 9 August 2019 in James Hardie's Corporate Headquarters, The Cork Room, Europa House, 2nd Floor, Harcourt Centre (Block 9), Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland at 7:00am (Dublin time) and simultaneously via teleconference.

Security holders wishing to (a) place an item on the agenda of the AGM must submit a request in accordance with Articles 53(b) and 53(c) of James Hardie's Articles of Association, or (b) make a director nomination must submit a request in accordance with Article 111 (b)(ii) of James Hardie's Articles of Association, in each case by either:

  • Delivering a hard copy of the request to James Hardie's registered office:
    Europa House, 2nd Floor Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Street Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland; or
  • Emailing a soft copy of the request to: investor.relations@jameshardie.com.au.

Yours faithfully

Natasha Mercer

Company Secretary

James Hardie Industries plc is a limited liability company incorporated in Ireland with its registered office at

Europa House 2nd Floor, Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland. Directors: Michael Hammes (Chairman, USA), Brian Anderson (USA), Russell Chenu (Australia),

Andrea Gisle Joosen (Sweden), David Harrison (USA), Persio Lisboa (USA), Alison Littley (United Kingdom),

Anne Lloyd (USA), Rada Rodriguez (Sweden), Rudy van der Meer (Netherlands).

Chief Executive Officer and Director: Jack Truong (USA)

Company number: 485719

ARBN: 097 829 895

Disclaimer

James Hardie Industries plc published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 23:43:04 UTC
