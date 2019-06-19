James Hardie Industries : NEWS.2019.AGM Notification

James Hardie Industries plc

Europa House 2nd Floor,

Harcourt Centre

Harcourt Street, Dublin 2,

D02 WR20, Ireland

T: +353 (0) 1 411 6924

F: +353 (0) 1 479 1128

20 June 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

The 2019 Annual General Meeting of James Hardie Industries plc (James Hardie) will be held on Friday, 9 August 2019 in James Hardie's Corporate Headquarters, The Cork Room, Europa House, 2nd Floor, Harcourt Centre (Block 9), Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland at 7:00am (Dublin time) and simultaneously via teleconference.

Security holders wishing to (a) place an item on the agenda of the AGM must submit a request in accordance with Articles 53(b) and 53(c) of James Hardie's Articles of Association, or (b) make a director nomination must submit a request in accordance with Article 111 (b)(ii) of James Hardie's Articles of Association, in each case by either:

Delivering a hard copy of the request to James Hardie's registered office:

Europa House, 2 nd Floor Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Street Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland; or

Europa House, 2 Floor Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Street Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland; or Emailing a soft copy of the request to: investor.relations@jameshardie.com.au .

Yours faithfully

Natasha Mercer

Company Secretary

