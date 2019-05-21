James Hardie Industries : NEWS.2019.Q4FY19 Media Release

Media Release

He concluded, "Our consolidated group results reflected good and disciplined financial performance in a significant inflationary cost environment. We enter fiscal year 2020 with our global team aligned on one global strategy that is centered around delivering growth above the market in all of our regions with strong financial returns."

Outlook

We expect to see modest growth in the US housing market in fiscal year 2020. The single family new construction market and repair and remodel market growth rates in fiscal year 2020 are expected to grow, albeit at a growth rate lower than that in fiscal year 2019. The Company expects new construction starts between approximately 1.2 million and 1.3 million.

We expect our North America Fiber Cement segment EBIT margin to be in the top half of our range of 20% to 25% for fiscal year 2020. This expectation is based upon the Company continuing to improve operating performance in our plants, improved net average sales price and mix, continued inflation for input costs and modest underlying housing growth.

In Australia, it is anticipated that our addressable underlying market will decrease in fiscal year 2020 compared to fiscal year 2019. Net sales from our Australian business are expected to continue to trend above the average growth of the domestic repair and remodel and single family detached housing markets in the eastern states of Australia.

We expect our Europe Building Product segment to achieve year on year net sales and EBIT margin growth.

Further Information

Readers are referred to the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management'sAnalysis of Results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 March 2019 for additional information regarding the Company's results, including information regarding income taxes, the asbestos liability and contingent liabilities.

As of 30 June 2018, the Company changed its reportable operating segments. Previously, the Company reported on four operating segments: (i) NorthAmerica Fiber Cement, (ii) International Fiber Cement, (iii) Other Businesses, and (iv) Research and Development. As of 30 June 2018, the Company began reporting on five operating segments: (i) North America Fiber Cement, (ii) Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, (iii) Europe Building Products, (iv) Other Businesses, and (v) Research and Development. The significant changes to how certain businesses are reported in the new segment structure are as follows: Our European Fiber Cement business as well as the newly acquired Fermacell business are now reported as the Europe Building Products segment, and the remaining businesses that were historically reported in the International Fiber Cement segment are now reported in the Asia Pacific Fiber Cement segment. The Company has revised its historical segment information at 31 March 2018 and for the years ended 31 March 2018 and 2017 to be consistent with the new reportable segment structure. The change in reportable segments had no effect on the Company's financial position, results of operations or cash flows for the periods presented. Readers are referred to Note 18 of our consolidated financial statements for further information on our segments.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information; Australian Equivalent Terminology

This Media Release includes financial measures that are not considered a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), such as Adjusted net operating profit and Adjusted EBIT. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than the equivalent GAAP measure. Management has included such measures to provide investors with an