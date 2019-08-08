James Hardie Industries : NEWS.2020.Q1FY20 Media Release

Media Release

9 August 2019

Outlook

We expect to see modest growth in the US housing market in fiscal year 2020. The Company expects new construction starts between approximately 1.2 million and 1.3 million.

We expect our North America Fiber Cement segment EBIT margin to be at the top of our range of 20% to 25% for fiscal year 2020. This expectation is based upon the Company continuing to improve operating performance in our plants, improved net average sales price and mix, flattening of input costs and modest underlying housing growth.

In Australia, it is anticipated that our addressable underlying market will experience high single digit percent contraction in fiscal year 2020 compared to fiscal year 2019. Net sales from our Australian business are expected to continue to grow above the market. The growth will be driven by primary demand initiatives that are targeted across both residential and addressable non-residential segments.

We expect our Europe Building Product segment to achieve year on year net sales and EBIT margin growth.

Full Year Earnings Guidance

Management notes the range of analysts' forecasts for net operating profit excluding asbestos for the year ending 31 March 2020 is between US$328 million and US$360 million. Management expects full year Adjusted net operating profit to be between US$325 million and US$365 million assuming, among other things, housing conditions in the United States remain consistent and in line with our assumed forecast of new construction starts, input costs remain consistent, and an average USD/AUD exchange rate that is at or near current levels for the remainder of the year. Management cautions that US housing market conditions remain somewhat uncertain and some input costs remain volatile.

The comparable Adjusted net operating profit for fiscal year 2019 was US$300.5 million. The Company is unable to forecast the comparable US GAAP financial measure due to uncertainty regarding the impact of actuarial estimates on asbestos-related assets and liabilities in future periods.

Further Information

Readers are referred to the Company's Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Analysis of Results for the three months ended 30 June 2019 for additional information regarding the Company's results, including information regarding income taxes, the asbestos liability and contingent liabilities.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information; Australian Equivalent Terminology

This Media Release includes financial measures that are not considered a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), such as Adjusted net operating profit and Adjusted EBIT. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than the equivalent GAAP measure. Management has included such measures to provide investors with an alternative method for assessing its operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of its ongoing operations and excludes the impact of certain legacy items, such as asbestos adjustments. Additionally, management uses such non-GAAP financial measures for the same purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with US GAAP, may not be reported by all of the Company's competitors and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of the Company's competitors due