James Hardie Industries : Appoints Jack Truong as CEO Successor

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) announced today that Dr Jack
Truong, currently the Company’s President - International since April
2017, will succeed long-standing CEO Louis Gries as the incoming CEO of
James Hardie Industries.
Dr Truong who continues to be based out of North America, will be
formally appointed to the CEO role toward the end of the company’s 2019
fiscal year, at which time Mr Gries will step down as CEO and from the
Board.
The Board has determined that a structured transition is in the best
interest of shareholders and an approximate six month handover period
has been established, during which time Mr Gries will remain in the CEO
role and Dr Truong will become President and Chief Operating Officer
with the responsibility of running the Group’s global business. He
currently has responsibility for the operations of the Asia Pacific
Fiber Cement business and the Europe Building Products business.
Reflecting on the decision to appoint Jack, James Hardie Chairman,
Michael Hammes, said: “The Board has selected Jack following a rigorous
and extensive process that included a strong field of internal
candidates. The decision considered the transition from Louis’ immensely
successful 13-year tenure as CEO of James Hardie and the requirement for
the incoming candidate to possess strong operational experience and
industry knowledge.
“Jack offers the ideal combination of commercial expertise, operational
excellence, and leadership in order to continue to grow the business and
maintain the industry-leading performance, across multiple geographies,
established by Louis over a long period.”
Commenting on his appointment, Dr Truong said: “It is an honor to be
asked by the Board to succeed Louis as CEO of James Hardie. I have had
the privilege of working with him for the last couple of years in
positioning James Hardie for significant international growth in Asia
Pacific and Europe. Louis’ depth of industry expertise is unrivalled and
I look forward to having his knowledge available to me during the
transition.”
Louis Gries joined James Hardie in 1991, becoming CEO in February 2005.
Mr Hammes paid tribute to Mr Gries’ leadership as CEO during which time
James Hardie delivered strong top-line growth and differentiated returns
while increasing the market capitalization from less than A$3.0 billion
to A$9.21 billion.
Mr Gries commented: “It has been a privilege to work for James Hardie
the past 27 years and to have the opportunity to lead the company over
the last 13 years. I am particularly proud of the establishment of the
Asbestos Injury Compensation Fund in 2007, the establishment and
execution of our 35/90 strategy in North America and more recently the
strategic acquisition of Fermacell which positions the Company for
long-term growth in Europe.
“In Jack we have a strong and capable executive to lead James Hardie’s
strategic direction, and the company’s operational and financial
performance into the future. I hope to be of great value in my ongoing
support of Jack.”
Dr Jack Truong
BS, PhD
Dr Jack G. Truong has been President of International Operations at
James Hardie since April 2017. Dr Truong’s ability to anticipate global
market trends and deliver profitable revenue growth is evidenced by his
extensive multinational and multisector business experience.
Prior to James Hardie, Dr Truong was the President and Chief Executive
Officer of leading home appliance manufacturer, Electrolux North America
Inc, a $5+ billion revenue and 14,000+ employee business at the time of
his leadership.
Before joining Electrolux, Dr Truong enjoyed a successful 22-year career
at 3M Company, where he held senior leadership roles throughout the
United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific, including Vice President and
General Manager of the Global Construction and Home Improvements
Division and Global Office Supplies Division.
As an engineer and inventor himself – earning his PhD in chemical
engineering from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York – Dr
Truong is the recipient of 11 U.S. patents and several international
patents. Dr Truong also enjoys giving time to philanthropic causes and
professional industry associations, receiving multiple accolades for his
humanitarian work and business accomplishments.
1 JHX market capitalization as at 6 September 2018 based on
closing share price of A$20.87.
