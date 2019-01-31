James Hardie Industries : CEO Appointment

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX):
1 February 2019 AEST
31 January 2019 GMT
James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) announced today that Dr Jack
Truong, previously announced as the CEO successor on 7 September 2018,
has been officially appointed as the CEO, and to the Board of Directors,
effective 31 January 2019.
Commenting on the announcement James Hardie Chairman, Michael Hammes,
said: “As we noted on 7 September 2018, we felt a structured transition
and handover would be in the best interest of shareholders. After an
effective transition period of approximately five months the Board,
along with Louis, decided 31 January 2019 was the appropriate date for
Jack to be appointed as CEO. The Board thanks Louis for his leadership
over the 14 years he served as the CEO of James Hardie.”
Commenting on his formal appointment, Dr Truong said: “I would like to
thank Louis and the entire James Hardie team for their commitment to a
successful transition. I am excited to take on the challenge of leading
the next phase of James Hardie’s growth.”
The material terms of Dr Truong’s appointment are set out in the
attachment.
With Dr Truong’s appointment, Mr Gries has also resigned from the Board
of Directors, effective 31 January 2019.
Dr Truong and Matthew Marsh, Chief Financial Officer, will present the
Q3 FY19 results in Sydney, Australia on 5 February 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
AEDT.
|
Summary of Material Terms of Employment with Jack G. Truong
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
Jack G. Truong
|
Position
|
|
Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of James Hardie
Industries plc and President of James Hardie Building Products Inc.
|
Commencement Date Term
|
|
January 31, 2019. Dr Truong’s contract is not for a fixed term and
may be terminated at any time by either party.
|
Base Salary
|
|
USD$800,000 per year, subject to annual review for increase in the
discretion of the Remuneration Committee.
|
Short Term Incentive (STI)
|
|
Dr Truong shall be eligible for an annual incentive award based on
the achievement of James Hardie and individual performance goals
determined, and subject to change, by the Remuneration Committee
in its discretion. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, the
target annual incentive will be the weighted average of target
annual incentive opportunities for the various roles that Dr
Truong has held or will hold during this year. For subsequent
fiscal years, the target annual incentive award will be at least
equal to 100% of Dr Truong’s base salary for that year.
|
Long Term Incentive (LTI)
|
|
Dr Truong shall be eligible to participate in James Hardie’s LTI
plan on terms determined by the Remuneration Committee. Program
design, including performance measures and weighting, shall be
determined by the Remuneration Committee in its discretion,
generally on an annual basis. Subject to approval of the
Remuneration Committee and any shareholder approval required under
applicable law or exchange listing requirements, it is anticipated
that Dr Truong’s annual LTI grant for each fiscal year will have a
target value as of the grant date of not less than USD$2,100,000.
In addition to the LTI provisions in his employment contract, Dr
Truong received a supplemental performance-based LTI award under
the James Hardie 2006 Long-Term Incentive Plan, as amended,
concurrent with his appointment as Chief Executive Officer, which
is comprised of 18,518 relative total shareholder return (“TSR”)
restricted stock units (“RSUs”), 9,519 return on capital employed
(“ROCE”) RSUs and 28,558 Scorecard LTI awards. In regards to the
TSR and ROCE RSU awards, such awards are conditioned on the
receipt of stockholder approval in accordance with applicable ASX
Listing Rules or receipt of a waiver thereof. Further, such LTI
awards are subject to various performance-based vesting criteria,
which will be determined on August 17, 2021.
|
Benefits/
Perquisites
|
|
Dr Truong shall be entitled to participate in any employee benefit
plans and programs or any perquisite program made available to
James Hardie’s senior-level executives from time to time,
including, without limitation, 401(k) savings, health, disability
and life insurance plans, annual executive wellness and monthly
car allowance.
|
Termination Provisions
|
|
In the event that Dr Truong’s employment is terminated by James
Hardie for any reason other than for “Cause”, or if Dr Truong
voluntarily terminates his employment for “Good Reason”, in
addition to those benefits that what would be considered standard
for any employee at termination (i.e., unpaid base salary,
accrued vacation, unreimbursed business expenses and the payment
of any earned but unpaid annual incentive award) Dr Truong will be
entitled to receive the following benefits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
|
An aggregate amount equal to the sum of (i) two times Dr Truong’s
base salary plus (ii) two times Dr Truong’s target annual incentive,
payable in substantially equal periodic installments over the two
year period following the date of termination;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
|
An amount, if any, with respect to the annual incentive award
opportunity for the fiscal year in which termination of employment
occurs, as determined under the terms and conditions of annual
incentive program(s) then in-effect;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
|
All outstanding equity awards will be subject to the terms and
conditions of the applicable equity incentive plan and any
corresponding award agreement(s); provided, however, that (i) if the
date of termination occurs prior to August 21, 2022, any
service-based vesting criteria on the long-term incentive awards
granted to Dr Truong on August 21, 2017 that were designated as
retention awards will be deemed satisfied in full (but any
performance criteria then still applicable to those awards will
remain in effect);
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
|
Monthly payments for a period of up to 24 months following the date
of termination equal to the premium Dr Truong would be required to
pay for continuation coverage under James Hardie’s health benefit
plans; and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
|
James Hardie will provide Dr Truong with reasonable professional
outplacement services for a period of up to 24 months following the
date of termination.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Forward Looking Statements
This Media Release contains forward-looking statements. James Hardie
Industries plc (the “Company”) may from time to time make
forward-looking statements in its periodic reports filed with or
furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, on Forms 20-F and
6-K, in its annual reports to shareholders, in offering circulars,
invitation memoranda and prospectuses, in media releases and other
written materials and in oral statements made by the Company’s officers,
directors or employees to analysts, institutional investors, existing
and potential lenders, representatives of the media and others.
Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements
and such forward-looking statements are statements made pursuant to the
Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995.
Examples of forward-looking statements include:
-
statements about the Company’s future performance;
-
projections of the Company’s results of operations or financial
condition;
-
statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives or goals,
including those relating to strategies, initiatives, competition,
acquisitions, dispositions and/or its products;
-
expectations concerning the costs associated with the suspension or
closure of operations at any of the Company’s plants and future plans
with respect to any such plants;
-
expectations concerning the costs associated with the significant
capital expenditure projects at any of the Company’s plants and future
plans with respect to any such projects;
-
expectations regarding the extension or renewal of the Company’s
credit facilities including changes to terms, covenants or ratios;
-
expectations concerning dividend payments and share buy-backs;
-
statements concerning the Company’s corporate and tax domiciles and
structures and potential changes to them, including potential tax
charges;
-
statements regarding tax liabilities and related audits, reviews and
proceedings;
-
statements regarding the possible consequences and/or potential
outcome of legal proceedings brought against us and the potential
liabilities, if any, associated with such proceedings;
-
expectations about the timing and amount of contributions to Asbestos
Injuries Compensation Fund (AICF), a special purpose fund for the
compensation of proven Australian asbestos-related personal injury and
death claims;
-
expectations concerning the adequacy of the Company’s warranty
provisions and estimates for future warranty-related costs;
-
statements regarding the Company’s ability to manage legal and
regulatory matters (including but not limited to product liability,
environmental, intellectual property and competition law matters) and
to resolve any such pending legal and regulatory matters within
current estimates and in anticipation of certain third-party
recoveries; and
-
statements about economic conditions, such as changes in the US
economic or housing recovery or changes in the market conditions in
the Asia Pacific region, the levels of new home construction and home
renovations, unemployment levels, changes in consumer income, changes
or stability in housing values, the availability of mortgages and
other financing, mortgage and other interest rates, housing
affordability and supply, the levels of foreclosures and home resales,
currency exchange rates, and builder and consumer confidence.
Words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,”
“target,” “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “forecast,” “guideline,”
“aim,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “continue,” “may,” “objective,”
“outlook” and similar expressions are intended to identify
forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of
identifying such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements and all such
forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference
to the following cautionary statements.
Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current
expectations, estimates and assumptions and because forward-looking
statements address future results, events and conditions, they, by their
very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are
unforeseeable and beyond the Company’s control. Such known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results,
performance or other achievements to differ materially from the
anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed, projected or
implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors, some of
which are discussed under “Risk Factors” in Section 3 of the Form 20-F
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on 22 May 2018,
include, but are not limited to: all matters relating to or arising out
of the prior manufacture of products that contained asbestos by current
and former Company subsidiaries; required contributions to AICF, any
shortfall in AICF and the effect of currency exchange rate movements on
the amount recorded in the Company’s financial statements as an asbestos
liability; the continuation or termination of the governmental loan
facility to AICF; compliance with and changes in tax laws and
treatments; competition and product pricing in the markets in which the
Company operates; the consequences of product failures or defects;
exposure to environmental, asbestos, putative consumer class action or
other legal proceedings; general economic and market conditions; the
supply and cost of raw materials; possible increases in competition and
the potential that competitors could copy the Company’s products;
reliance on a small number of customers; a customer’s inability to pay;
compliance with and changes in environmental and health and safety laws;
risks of conducting business internationally; compliance with and
changes in laws and regulations; currency exchange risks; dependence on
customer preference and the concentration of the Company’s customer base
on large format retail customers, distributors and dealers; dependence
on residential and commercial construction markets; the effect of
adverse changes in climate or weather patterns; possible inability to
renew credit facilities on terms favorable to the Company, or at all;
acquisition or sale of businesses and business segments; changes in the
Company’s key management personnel; inherent limitations on internal
controls; use of accounting estimates; the integration of Fermacell into
our business; and all other risks identified in the Company’s reports
filed with Australian, Irish and US securities regulatory agencies and
exchanges (as appropriate). The Company cautions you that the foregoing
list of factors is not exhaustive and that other risks and uncertainties
may cause actual results to differ materially from those referenced in
the Company’s forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements
speak only as of the date they are made and are statements of the
Company’s current expectations concerning future results, events and
conditions. The Company assumes no obligation to update any
forward-looking statements or information except as required by law.
