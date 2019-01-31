James Hardie Industries : CEO Appointment 0 01/31/2019 | 08:42pm EST Send by mail :

31 January 2019 GMT James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) announced today that Dr Jack Truong, previously announced as the CEO successor on 7 September 2018, has been officially appointed as the CEO, and to the Board of Directors, effective 31 January 2019. Commenting on the announcement James Hardie Chairman, Michael Hammes, said: “As we noted on 7 September 2018, we felt a structured transition and handover would be in the best interest of shareholders. After an effective transition period of approximately five months the Board, along with Louis, decided 31 January 2019 was the appropriate date for Jack to be appointed as CEO. The Board thanks Louis for his leadership over the 14 years he served as the CEO of James Hardie.” Commenting on his formal appointment, Dr Truong said: “I would like to thank Louis and the entire James Hardie team for their commitment to a successful transition. I am excited to take on the challenge of leading the next phase of James Hardie’s growth.” The material terms of Dr Truong’s appointment are set out in the attachment. With Dr Truong’s appointment, Mr Gries has also resigned from the Board of Directors, effective 31 January 2019. Dr Truong and Matthew Marsh, Chief Financial Officer, will present the Q3 FY19 results in Sydney, Australia on 5 February 2019 at 10:00 a.m. AEDT. Summary of Material Terms of Employment with Jack G. Truong Name Jack G. Truong

Position Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of James Hardie Industries plc and President of James Hardie Building Products Inc.

Commencement Date Term January 31, 2019. Dr Truong’s contract is not for a fixed term and may be terminated at any time by either party.

Base Salary USD$800,000 per year, subject to annual review for increase in the discretion of the Remuneration Committee.

Short Term Incentive (STI) Dr Truong shall be eligible for an annual incentive award based on the achievement of James Hardie and individual performance goals determined, and subject to change, by the Remuneration Committee in its discretion. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, the target annual incentive will be the weighted average of target annual incentive opportunities for the various roles that Dr Truong has held or will hold during this year. For subsequent fiscal years, the target annual incentive award will be at least equal to 100% of Dr Truong’s base salary for that year.

Long Term Incentive (LTI) Dr Truong shall be eligible to participate in James Hardie’s LTI plan on terms determined by the Remuneration Committee. Program design, including performance measures and weighting, shall be determined by the Remuneration Committee in its discretion, generally on an annual basis. Subject to approval of the Remuneration Committee and any shareholder approval required under applicable law or exchange listing requirements, it is anticipated that Dr Truong’s annual LTI grant for each fiscal year will have a target value as of the grant date of not less than USD$2,100,000. In addition to the LTI provisions in his employment contract, Dr Truong received a supplemental performance-based LTI award under the James Hardie 2006 Long-Term Incentive Plan, as amended, concurrent with his appointment as Chief Executive Officer, which is comprised of 18,518 relative total shareholder return (“TSR”) restricted stock units (“RSUs”), 9,519 return on capital employed (“ROCE”) RSUs and 28,558 Scorecard LTI awards. In regards to the TSR and ROCE RSU awards, such awards are conditioned on the receipt of stockholder approval in accordance with applicable ASX Listing Rules or receipt of a waiver thereof. Further, such LTI awards are subject to various performance-based vesting criteria, which will be determined on August 17, 2021.

Benefits/ Perquisites Dr Truong shall be entitled to participate in any employee benefit plans and programs or any perquisite program made available to James Hardie’s senior-level executives from time to time, including, without limitation, 401(k) savings, health, disability and life insurance plans, annual executive wellness and monthly car allowance.

