James Hardie Industries : Fiberboard maker James Hardie Industries names CEO Louis Gries' successor

09/06/2018 | 06:31pm EDT

(Reuters) - James Hardie Industries PLC, the world's top fiberboard maker, said on Friday that Jack Truong, president of the company's international businesses, will replace Chief Executive Louis Gries.

Truong's appointment as chief executive will become effective toward the end of the firm's 2019 fiscal year, at which time Gries will leave the board, the firm said in a statement.

The appointment signals an end to Gries' more than 13-year term at the helm of the fiberboard maker, which records a majority of its sales in North America.

Truong currently runs James Hardie's Asia Pacific fiber cement business and its Europe building products business.

James Hardie said its board has set a handover period of about six months, during which Truong will become president and chief operating officer and run the group's global business. Gries will remain as chief executive during the handover.

Gries was appointed to lead the firm in February 2005 and has overseen a surge in its market capitalisation from less than A$3 billion (1.67 billion pounds)to A$9.21 billion ($6.63 billion).

However, ASX-listed James Hardie shares ended Thursday at A$20.87, down about 7.7 percent this year.

(Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 590 M
EBIT 2019 460 M
Net income 2019 318 M
Debt 2019 1 319 M
Yield 2019 3,08%
P/E ratio 2019 21,65
P/E ratio 2020 18,37
EV / Sales 2019 3,09x
EV / Sales 2020 2,85x
Capitalization 6 696 M
Chart JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
Duration : Period :
James Hardie Industries plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 18,5 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Louis Gries Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael N. Hammes Non-Executive Chairman
Ryan Kilcullen Executive Vice President-Operations
Matthew Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Corporate
Dave Merkley Executive VP-Manufacturing & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-6.59%6 769
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY22.71%29 795
LAFARGEHOLCIM-17.76%28 778
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC0.00%10 888
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED0.94%8 926
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED74.08%8 212
