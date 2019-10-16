Log in
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC

(JHX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/16
25.42 AUD   +1.44%
James Hardie Industries : NEWS.2019.Q2 FY20 Results Notification

10/16/2019 | 06:39pm EDT

17 October 2019

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements

ASX

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

James Hardie Industries plc

Europa House 2nd Floor, Harcourt Centre Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland

  1. +353 (0) 1 411 6924
  1. +353 (0) 1 479 1128

James Hardie will conduct a management briefing on its 2nd Quarter FY2020 results on Thursday 7 November 2019.

A teleconference and webcast will be available for analysts, investors and media, as below:

Time:

9.00am (AEST)

Dial in:

+61 2 8038 5271

Conference ID:

8583749

URL:

https://ir.jameshardie.com.au/jh/results_briefings.jsp

Yours faithfully,

Jason Miele

Vice President, Investor and Media Relations

James Hardie Industries plc is a limited liability company incorporated in Ireland with its registered office at

Europa House 2nd Floor, Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland. Directors: Michael Hammes (Chairman, USA), Brian Anderson (USA), Russell Chenu (Australia),

Andrea Gisle Joosen (Sweden), David Harrison (USA), Persio Lisboa (USA),

Anne Lloyd (USA), Rada Rodriguez (Sweden).

Chief Executive Officer and Director: Jack Truong (USA)

Company number: 485719

ARBN: 097 829 895

Disclaimer

James Hardie Industries plc published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 22:38:02 UTC
