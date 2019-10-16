James Hardie Industries : NEWS.2019.Q2 FY20 Results Notification

James Hardie will conduct a management briefing on its 2nd Quarter FY2020 results on Thursday 7 November 2019.

A teleconference and webcast will be available for analysts, investors and media, as below:

Time: 9.00am (AEST) Dial in: +61 2 8038 5271 Conference ID: 8583749 URL: https://ir.jameshardie.com.au/jh/results_briefings.jsp

