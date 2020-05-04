Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  James Hardie Industries plc    JHX   AU000000JHX1

JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC

(JHX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

James Hardie Industries : NEWS.2020.Q4 FY20 Results Notification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 06:29pm EDT

5 May 2020

The Manager

ASX Market Announcements

ASX

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

James Hardie Industries plc

Europa House 2nd Floor, Harcourt Centre Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland

  1. +353 (0) 1 411 6924
  1. +353 (0) 1 479 1128

James Hardie will conduct a management briefing on its 4th Quarter FY2020 results on Tuesday 19 May 2020.

A teleconference and webcast will be available for analysts, investors and media, as below:

Time:

9.00am (AEST)

Teleconference Registration:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10006032-invite.html

Webcast URL:

https://ir.jameshardie.com.au/jh/results_briefings.jsp

All participants wishing to join the teleconference will need to pre-registerby navigating to

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10006032-invite.htmlOnce registered, participants will receive a

calendar invitation with global dial-in numbers and a unique PIN which will be required to join the call.

Yours faithfully,

Jason Miele

Chief Financial Officer

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Chief Financial Officer, Mr Jason Miele.

James Hardie Industries plc is a limited liability company incorporated in Ireland with its registered office at

Europa House 2nd Floor, Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland. Directors: Michael Hammes (Chairman, USA), Brian Anderson (USA), Russell Chenu (Australia),

Andrea Gisle Joosen (Sweden), David Harrison (USA), Persio Lisboa (USA),

Anne Lloyd (USA), Moe Nozari (USA), Rada Rodriguez (Sweden).

Chief Executive Officer and Director: Jack Truong (USA)

Company number: 485719

ARBN: 097 829 895

Disclaimer

James Hardie Industries plc published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 22:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PL
06:29pJAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES : NEWS.2020.Q4 FY20 Results Notification
PU
06:24pJAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES : NEWS.2020.Strategic Business Update and Refined FY20 G..
PU
06:01pJAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES : Provides Strategic Business Update and Refines FY20 Gu..
BU
02/25JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES : NEWS.2020.CFO Appointment
PU
02/25JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES : Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
BU
02/11JAMES HARDIE : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/11JAMES HARDIE : Announces Adjusted Net Operating Profit of US$77.4 Million for Q3..
BU
02/11JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES : NEWS.2020.Q3 FY20 Results Media Release
PU
02/11JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES : posts 17% jump in quarterly profit
RE
02/11JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES : NEWS.2020.Request for Trading Halt
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 588 M
EBIT 2020 491 M
Net income 2020 352 M
Debt 2020 1 215 M
Yield 2020 2,80%
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,74x
EV / Sales2021 2,90x
Capitalization 5 889 M
Chart JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
Duration : Period :
James Hardie Industries plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 16,24  $
Last Close Price 13,29  $
Spread / Highest target 62,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jack Truong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael N. Hammes Chairman
Ryan Kilcullen Executive Vice President-Operations
Jason Miele Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian P. Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-5.31%5 902
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED0.91%44 189
LAFARGEHOLCIM-25.44%25 622
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.35%9 458
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED2.42%9 410
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.1.53%7 885
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group