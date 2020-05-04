James Hardie Industries : NEWS.2020.Q4 FY20 Results Notification

James Hardie will conduct a management briefing on its 4th Quarter FY2020 results on Tuesday 19 May 2020.

A teleconference and webcast will be available for analysts, investors and media, as below:

All participants wishing to join the teleconference will need to pre-registerby navigating to

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10006032-invite.htmlOnce registered, participants will receive a

calendar invitation with global dial-in numbers and a unique PIN which will be required to join the call.

Yours faithfully,

Jason Miele

Chief Financial Officer

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Chief Financial Officer, Mr Jason Miele.

James Hardie Industries plc is a limited liability company incorporated in Ireland with its registered office at

Europa House 2nd Floor, Harcourt Centre, Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, D02 WR20, Ireland. Directors: Michael Hammes (Chairman, USA), Brian Anderson (USA), Russell Chenu (Australia),

Andrea Gisle Joosen (Sweden), David Harrison (USA), Persio Lisboa (USA),

Anne Lloyd (USA), Moe Nozari (USA), Rada Rodriguez (Sweden).

Chief Executive Officer and Director: Jack Truong (USA)

Company number: 485719

ARBN: 097 829 895