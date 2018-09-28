James Hardie Industries plc : Announces Pricing of Offering of Senior Notes

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX) (“James Hardie”) announced today
the pricing of an offering of €400 million aggregate principal amount of
senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 notes”) of its wholly-owned subsidiary,
James Hardie International Finance Designated Activity Company. The 2026
notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.625% per annum. The net proceeds
from the offering will be used to repay certain of the outstanding
borrowings under James Hardie’s 364-day term loan facility, which was
used to fund the previously completed Fermacell acquisition, and to pay
related transaction fees and expenses.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927006004/en/