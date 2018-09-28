James Hardie Industries plc : Announces Pricing of Offering of Senior Notes

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX: JHX) (“James Hardie”) announced today the pricing of an offering of €400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 notes”) of its wholly-owned subsidiary, James Hardie International Finance Designated Activity Company. The 2026 notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.625% per annum. The net proceeds from the offering will be used to repay certain of the outstanding borrowings under James Hardie’s 364-day term loan facility, which was used to fund the previously completed Fermacell acquisition, and to pay related transaction fees and expenses.

