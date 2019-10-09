Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) on Behalf of James River Group Stockholders and Encourages James River Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) on behalf of James River stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether James River has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On October 8, 2019, the company revealed that it had delivered a notice of early cancellation of all policies issued to its largest customer, Rasier LLC. Raiser LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Uber Technologies, Inc.

On this news, the company’s share price fell as much as $10.71, or nearly 22%, on October 9 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired James River shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into James River please go to http://www.bespc.com/JRVR. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191009005810/en/