JAMES RIVER GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) on behalf of James River stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether James River has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 8, 2019, the company revealed that it had delivered a notice of early cancellation of all policies issued to its largest customer, Rasier LLC. Raiser LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Uber Technologies, Inc.

On this news, the company’s share price fell by $11.06, or nearly 22%, to close at $37.88 per share on October 9, 2019.

