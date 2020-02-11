Log in
JAMES RIVER GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/11/2020 | 11:24am EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) on behalf of James River stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether James River has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On October 8, 2019, the company revealed that it had delivered a notice of early cancellation of all policies issued to its largest customer, Rasier LLC. Raiser LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Uber Technologies, Inc.

On this news, the company’s share price fell by $11.06, or nearly 22%, to close at $37.88 per share on October 9, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired James River shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (646) 860-9156, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
