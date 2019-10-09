James River : Lost Money in James River?

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

James River Group stock collapsed after the company announced it would cancel all policies issued to its largest customer, Uber subsidiary Rasier LLC. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential James River Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. stock (NASDAQ: JRVR).

On October 8, 2019, after market hours, James River announced that it would terminate all insurance policies with its largest customer, Uber’s commercial auto business, Rasier LLC.

J. Adam Abram, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of James River Group Holdings, justified the move by stating:

“This account has not met our expectations for profitability, and we think it best to terminate the underwriting relationship as of year-end.”

According to MarketWatch, the Uber account comprises about 20% of the company’s trailing 12-months premiums and about 35% of trailing 12-month premiums in the excess and surplus segment.

On this news, James River’s share price fell 22.6%, to close at $37.88 on October 9, 2019.

