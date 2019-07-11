Log in
James River (NASDAQ: “JRVR”) Announces Dates for Its 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/11/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River (NASDAQ: “JRVR”) announced today it will release its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss its results with analysts and investors on Thursday, August 1, 2019 beginning at 8:00am (Eastern Time).

Investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 930-8055, conference ID# 8385794, or via the internet by visiting www.jrgh.net and clicking on the "Investor Relations" link. Please access the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available until 11:00 am (Eastern Time) on August 31, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or by visiting the company website.

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. The Company tends to focus on accounts associated with small or medium-sized businesses in each of its segments. Each of the Company's regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at www.jrgh.net.

For more information contact:

Kevin Copeland
SVP Finance & Chief Investment Officer
InvestorRelations@jrgh.net
441-278-4573

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
