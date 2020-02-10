Log in
Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

02/10/2020 | 08:01pm EST

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR). This investigation concerns whether James River has violated federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 8, 2019, the Company revealed that it had delivered a notice of early cancellation of all policies issued to its largest customer, Rasier LLC. Raiser LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Uber Technologies, Inc.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell by $11.06, or 22.6%, to close at $37.88 on October 9, 2019.

If you acquired James River securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
