Software maker Jamf Holding's shares soar in stock market debut

July 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Jamf Holding Corp
jumped 77% in their U.S. debut on Wednesday, giving the software
maker a market value of $5.35 billion.
Shares opened at $46 compared to their IPO price of $26.
Jamf on Tuesday raised $468 million in its upsized offering
of 18 million shares.
The company had targeted a price range of $21 to $23 per
share and planned to sell 16 million shares in its offering.
Jamf, founded in 2002, counts IBM Corp and SAP
among its customers and makes software that helps
companies manage their employees' Apple Inc devices.
"The demand for Jamf's deal was overwhelming. The appetite
for software companies with this type of growth profile is
marking valuations higher and higher", said Jeff Zell, senior
research analyst and partner at IPO tracking firm IPO Boutique.
Many tech firms have benefited from companies allowing
employees to work remotely, with the pandemic driving up demand
for cloud computing services.
Jamf's net loss narrowed to $8.3 million for the three
months ended March 31, from $9 million a year earlier. Revenue
jumped nearly 37% to $60.4 million during the same period.
Funds owned by buyout firm Vista Equity Partners will own
about 77% of Jamf after the offering, the software maker had
said https://bit.ly/3fS7RLS in an earlier filing.
Funds affiliated with Dragoneer Investment Group and Tiger
Global Management have indicated an interest in purchasing
shares of up to $50 million each in the firm's offering.
Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Barclays are
among the lead underwriters to Jamf's offering.
