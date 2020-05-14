Log in
Jangada Mines : Board Change

05/14/2020 | 04:05am EDT

RNS Number : 9004M

Jangada Mines PLC

14 May 2020

Jangada Mines plc / EPIC: JAN.L / Market: AIM / Sector: Mining

14 May 2020

Jangada Mines plc ('Jangada' or the 'Company')

Board Change

Jangada Mines plc ('Jangada' or 'the Company'), a natural resources company, announces that Louis Castro has given notice of his intention to resign from the board of Jangada, effective from 15 August 2020, in order to pursue other business ventures.

Brian McMaster, Chairman of Jangada, said: "We thank Louis for his support and hard work during our early years of growth and development. As we now enter a new phase of growth, with a maiden JORC resource for our ﬂagship Pitombeiras Vanadium Project due in the near term, we look forward to the opportunities ahead and wish Louis all the very best for in his future endeavours."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

**ENDS**

For further information please visit www.jangadamines.comor contact:

Jangada Mines plc

Brian McMaster (Chairman)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7317

6629

S t r a n d Hanson

James Spinney

Tel:

+44

(0)20

7409

Limited

Ritchie Balmer

3494

(Nominated &

Jack Botros

Financial Adviser)

Brandon Hill Capital

Jonathan Evans

Tel:

+44

(0)20

3463

(Broker)

Oliver Stansfield

5000

St Brides Partners

Charlotte Page

Tel:

+44

(0)20

7236

Ltd

Beth Melluish

1177

(Financial PR)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contactrns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

BOAAIMRTMTIBMRM

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jangada Mines PLC published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 08:04:07 UTC
