Jangada Mines : Board Change

Jangada Mines PLC

14 May 2020

Jangada Mines plc ('Jangada' or the 'Company')

Board Change

Jangada Mines plc ('Jangada' or 'the Company'), a natural resources company, announces that Louis Castro has given notice of his intention to resign from the board of Jangada, effective from 15 August 2020, in order to pursue other business ventures.

Brian McMaster, Chairman of Jangada, said: "We thank Louis for his support and hard work during our early years of growth and development. As we now enter a new phase of growth, with a maiden JORC resource for our ﬂagship Pitombeiras Vanadium Project due in the near term, we look forward to the opportunities ahead and wish Louis all the very best for in his future endeavours."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

