JANGADA MINES PLC

(JAN)
Jangada Mines : Completion of Hydrology Study

04/08/2019 | 02:24am EDT

RNS Number : 3379V

Jangada Mines PLC

08 April 2019

Jangada Mines plc / EPIC: JAN.L / Market: AIM / Sector: Mining

8 April 2019

Jangada Mines plc ('Jangada' or the 'Company')

Completion of Hydrology Study as Bankable Feasibility Study Nears Completion

Jangada Mines plc, a natural resources company developing the Pedra Branca Project, South America's largest and most advanced platinum group metals ('PGM') and nickel project, and the Ptombeiras West Vanadium Project, is pleased to provide an update on the bankable feasibility study ('BFS') currently underway at its Pedra Branca project (the 'Project') in north-eastern Brazil.

Highlights

·On track with completion of BFS to confirm the technical and economic viability of the Project

·Completed hydrology study - successfully demonstrated readily accessible sources of water proximate to the Project at minimal potential risk to operations

o Two major dams, situated within an 18-dam drainage basin, identiﬁed as immediate sources of water for the operation

o Assessment shows a low-risk of water ingress into production pits

·Veriﬁcation of the metallurgy, environmental, legal and social components of the BFS near completion, following which, the final mine design process can commence

Brian McMaster, Executive Chairman of Jangada said, "The BFS for the Pedra Branca project, to further conﬁrm its technical and economic viability, is progressing on track and according to the schedule previously outlined, with anticipated completion during Q2 2019. The hydrology study was an integral component of conﬁrming the technical viability of this exciting asset; the positive ﬁndings bolster our conﬁdence to continue to expedite development at the Project. We look forward to updating shareholders with our progress soon."

Further Information

The Company is in the process of completing a BFS at its 48,000 hectare Pedra Branca PGM-nickel project, which has a JORC (2012) Compliant Resource of 2.2 million oz of PGM+Au, 298 Mlb of nickel, 50 Mlb of copper and 15 Mlb of cobalt. The Company is currently focused on the initial veriﬁcation phase of the two-part study, which, on completion, will enable the Company to move towards the mine design process - see summary below:

Component

Expected Completion Date

Preliminary Flow Sheet

Completed

Nickel Resource Estimation

Completed

PGM Resource Review

Completed

Hydrology Study

Completed

Legal, Environmental and Social

Nearing completion

Factors

Metallurgy Test Work Verification

Nearing completion

Jangada has now completed the hydrology study component of the BFS, which focused on the water sources for the operation and evaluated potential ground and surface sources. The Project is located within the Banabuiu drainage basin, hosting 18 registered dams. Two major dams are located within a 32km radius of the Project centre and have been identiﬁed as potential water sources for the operation and a third large capacity dam is located further aﬁeld from the Project. Additionally, groundwater is sucient to meet ancillary and administrative needs for the Project. Furthermore, groundwater ﬂows within the conﬁnes of the production pits are anticipated to be very low and pose very low risk to the safety and operational integrity of the Project. The ﬁnal water requirement for the Project will be based on the ﬁnalisation of the plant design, which will inform the Company's water acquisition strategy.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

* ENDS *

For further information, please visit www.jangadamines.comor contact:

Jangada Mines plc

Brian McMaster (Chairman)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7317

6629

Strand

Hanson

James Spinney

Tel: +44 (0)20 7409

Limited

Ritchie Balmer

3494

(Nominated

&

Jack Botros

Financial Adviser)

Brandon

Hill

Jonathan Evans

Te l : +44

(0)20

3463

Capital

Oliver Stansfield

5000

(Broker)

St Brides Partners

Isabel de Salis

Tel: +44

(0)20

7236

Ltd

Gaby Jenner

1177

(Financial PR)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

UPDBSGDSIXGBGCU

Disclaimer

Jangada Mines PLC published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 06:22:04 UTC
