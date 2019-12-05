Jangada Mines : Final Results 0 12/05/2019 | 02:25am EST Send by mail :

Progressed a bankable feasibility study ("BFS") at Pedra Branca through to completion of the verification stage

Completed exploration activities at the Pitombeiras West vanadium deposit in north eastern Brazil, which conﬁrmed continuous high-grade vanadium, titanium and iron grades at surface

o Average grades for vanadium and titanium 3x higher than initially anticipated

high-grade vanadium, titanium and iron grades at surface o Average grades for vanadium and titanium 3x higher than initially anticipated Refocused operations through the sale of Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao Ltda., the entity that holds 100% of Pedra Branca rights, to TSX-listed ValOre Metals Corp in a cash and shares deal

TSX-listed ValOre Metals Corp in a cash and shares deal Dedicated team and further resources to the development of Pitombeiras

Work planned at Pitombeiras includes further drilling and metallurgical work - a JORC (2012) compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment is underway and expected to be completed in late Q1 2020 Chairman's Report During the year ended 30 June 2019, the Company continued its investment in the Pedra Branca Project ('the Project') in Brazil, supporting its economic prospects with an updated ﬂowsheet that reduced its estimated CAPEX and identifying signiﬁcant resources including nickel, copper sulphide, vanadium and titanium. In the early part of the financial year, the Company agreed a total fundraise package of £2.1 million that allowed the Company to advance the Project towards a bankable feasibility study ('BFS'), quantifying the value of the nickel sulphide deposit, and undertaking exploration drilling at the vanadium project. In January 2019, we announced our fully funded Q1 2019 work programme, which focussed on progressing the BFS through to completion of the veriﬁcation stage. The delivery of a BFS for the PGM and nickel assets to further conﬁrm Pedra Branca's technical and economic viability represented a significant milestone in the development of the Project. In February 2019, we provided an update on our vanadium exploration activities at the Pitombeiras West vanadium deposit ('Pitombeiras') having completed an expanded outcrop sampling campaign. Results from 72 samples conﬁrmed continuous high-grade vanadium, titanium and iron grades at the surface, with the average grades for vanadium and titanium being three times higher than initially anticipated by management. With these exciting results conﬁrmed and given the overall demand for vanadium looks likely to grow strongly, primarily driven by its importance in energy storage, the Board made the decision to focus its resources on pursuing the development of Pitombeiras. Accordingly, the Board took the decision to refocus the Company's operations through the sale of Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao Ltda., the entity that holds 100% of Pedra Branca rights to TSX-listed ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"), to ensure a stronger foundation for the future development of the Project. In doing so, we could dedicate our team and further resources to the development of Pitombeiras in north eastern Brazil, whilst retaining an indirect exposure to the development of Pedra Branca. The Board believes that ValOre will likely receive stronger support from the North American ﬁnancial markets for the development of Pedra Branca. The Board continues to believe that Pedra Branca has strong potential; this is supported by the fact that a condition of the sale was the Company becoming a substantial shareholder of ValOre. Following the issuance of the initial consideration shares, Jangada owns a significant holding of 25 per cent in ValOre's enlarged share capital. Financials The disposal of Pedra Branca was completed post the balance sheet date. The cash consideration will support the Company's working capital requirements and allow it to substantially progress the development of Pitombeiras, which will involve further drilling and metallurgical work. A JORC (2012) compliant Preliminary Economic Assessment is underway and expected to be completed in late Q1 2020. Outlook The Board believes the Company is an attractive proposition following the sale of Pedra Branca and the refocus on Pitombeiras. With a healthy balance sheet following the sale, the Company is well positioned to develop this exciting project. As always, the Board would like to thank our team for their work and our shareholders for their continued commitment to Page 1 of 13 Jangada. Brian McMaster Executive Chairman CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 Year Year ended ended 30 June 30 June 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Restated1 Administration expenses (1,590) (1,531) Loss from continuing operations (1,590) (1,531) Finance expense 7 (4) (34) Loss before tax (1,594) (1,565) Tax expense 8 - - Loss from continuing operations (1,594) (1,565) Discontinued operation Loss from discontinued operation, net of tax 6 (88) (76) Financial loss for the year (1,682) (1,641) Other comprehensive income: Items that will or may be classified to profit or loss: Currency translation differences arising on translation - 9 of foreign operations Total comprehensive loss attributable to (1,682) (1,632) owners of the parent Loss per share attributable to the ordinary Cents Cents equity holders of the Company during the period - Basic and diluted 9 (0.75) (0.83) 1. The Company has labelled the comparative information with the heading 'restated' to highlight the presentation of the discontinued operations previously not done so in the prior year's financial statements. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS AT 30 JUNE 2019 As at As at 30 June 30 June 2019 2018 Assets $'000 $'000 Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 12 41 324 Property, plant and equipment - 4 Current assets 41 328 Other receivables 13 15 22 Cash and cash equivalents 117 198 Assets held for sale 6 782 - Total assets 914 220 955 548 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables 41 74 Loans and borrowings 14 62 58 Accruals and other payables 15 698 153 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 6 22 - Total liabilities 823 285 Issued capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 16 123 102 Page 2 of 13 Share premium 16 4,202 2,844 Translation reserve 10 7 Retained earnings (4,203) (2,690) Total equity 132 263 Total equity and liabilities 955 548 COMPANY BALANCE SHEET AS AT 30 JUNE 2019 As at As at 30 30 June June 2019 2018 Assets $'000 $'000 Current assets Group and other receivables 13 1,082 522 Cash and cash equivalents 117 196 Total assets 1,199 718 1,199 718 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables 41 67 Loans and borrowings 14 62 58 Accruals and other payables 15 698 149 Total liabilities 801 274 Issued capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 16 123 102 Share premium 16 4,202 2,844 Translation reserve - - Retained earnings (3,927) (2,502) Total equity 398 444 Total equity & liabilities 1,199 718 The loss for the year dealt within the accounts of Jangada Mines plc was $1,594,000 (2018: $1,563,000). CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 Year Year Notes ended ended 30 June 30 June 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities $'000 $'000 Loss before Tax from continuing operations (1,594) (1,565) Loss before Tax from discontinued operations (88) (76) Loss before Tax (1,682) (1,641) Add back: depreciation 2 4 Non-cash share option charge 169 287 Non-cash share provision in lieu of fees 205 - Non-cash shares issued in lieu of fees 16 96 - Decrease/(increase) in other receivables - 205 (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables 330 (390) Net cash outflow from operating activities (880) (1,535) Investing activities Development of exploration and evaluation assets (477) (324) Net cash outflow from investing activities (477) (324) Financing activities Share capital issue 16 1,496 - Cost of issuing share capital 16 (213) - Repayment of convertible loan notes - (400) Increase in related party borrowings 4 - Net cash from financing activities 1,287 (400) Page 3 of 13 Net movement in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period Movements in foreign exchange Cash and cash equivalents at end of year (2,259) 198 2,450 7

130 198 Note: Cash and cash equivalents at the year-end of $130,000 includes $13,000 that is currently shown on the consolidated balance sheet within assets held for sale. COMPANY CASH FLOW STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 Year Year Notes ended ended 30 June 30 June 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities $'000 $'000 Loss before Tax (1,594) (1,563) Non-cash share option charge 169 287 Non-cash share provision in lieu of fees 205 - Non-cash shares issued in lieu of fees 16 96 - Decrease/(increase) in other receivables 2 210 (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables 319 (404) Net cash flows from operating activities (803) (1,470) Financing activities Share capital issue 16 1,496 - Cost of issuing share capital 16 (213) - Loans to subsidiary (563) (381) Repayment of convertible loan notes - (400) Increase in related party borrowings 4 - Net cash from financing activities 724 (781) Net movement in cash and cash equivalents (79) (2,251) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of 196 2,440 period Movements in foreign exchange - 7 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 117 196 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 Share Share Translation Retained Total equity capital premium reserve earnings $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 As at 1 July 2017 102 2,844 (2) (1,336) 1,608 Comprehensive Income for the year - - - (1,641) Loss (1,641) Other comprehensive income - - 9 - 9 Total comprehensive - - 9 (1,641) (1,632) Income for the year Transactions with owners Share options issued - - - 287 287 Total transactions with - - - 287 287 owners As at 30 June 2018 102 2,844 7 (2,690) 263 Comprehensive Income for the year - - - (1,682) Loss (1,682) Other comprehensive income - - 3 - 3 Total comprehensive - - 3 (1,682) (1,679) Income for the year Transactions with owners Share issued 21 1,358 - - 1,379 Page 4 of 13 Share options issued - - - 169 169 Total transactions with 21 1,358 - 169 1,548 owners As at 30 June 2019 123 4,202 10 (4,203) 132 COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 Share Share Translation Retained Total equity capital Premium reserve earnings attributable to owners $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 As at 1 July 2017 102 2,844 (7) (1,226) 1,713 Comprehensive Income for the year - - - (1,563) Loss (1,563) Other comprehensive - - 7 - 7 income Total comprehensive - - 7 (1,563) (1,556) Income for the year Transactions with owners 287 Share options issued - - - 287 Total transactions with - - - 287 287 owners As at 30 June 2018 102 2,844 - (2,502) 444 Comprehensive Income for the year - - - (1,594) Loss (1,594) Other comprehensive - - - - - income Total comprehensive - - - (1,594) (1,594) Income for the year Transactions with owners 21 1,358 - Share issued - 1,379 Share options issued - - - 169 169 Total transactions with 21 1,358 - 169 1,548 owners As at 30 June 2019 123 4,202 - (3,927) 398 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 1. General information The Company is a public limited company limited by shares, incorporated in England and Wales on 30 June 2015 with the registration number 09663756 and with its registered oﬃce at 20 North Audley Street, London W1K 6WE. The Company's principal activities are the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. 2. Accounting policies Basis of preparation and going concern basis The audited consolidated ﬁnancial information has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the EU issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, under the historical cost convention. The consolidated ﬁnancial information is presented in United States Dollars ($), which is also the functional currency of the Company and Group. Amounts are rounded to the nearest thousand ($'000), unless otherwise stated. The preparation of consolidated ﬁnancial information in compliance with IFRS requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise judgement in applying the Company's and Group's accounting policies (see below and note 3). As provided by section 408 of the 2006 Act, no statement of comprehensive income is presented in respect of the Company. The Company's loss for the year is disclosed on the Company balance sheet. As discussed in the Directors' report, there exists a material uncertainty, which may cast doubt about the Group and Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The ﬁnancial statements do not include any adjustments that may result if the Group and Company were unable to continue as a going concern. Page 5 of 13 Changes in accounting principles and adoption of new and revised standards In the year ended 30 June 2019, the Directors have reviewed all the new and revised Standards. The only relevant new standard that is eﬀective for this year's ﬁnancial statements is IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" but this has not had a material impact on the ﬁnancial statements. There are no standards in issue but not yet effective which could have a material impact on the financial statements. Basis of Consolidation The Group consolidates the ﬁnancial information of Jangada Mines plc and its subsidiaries drawn up to 30 June each year. The subsidiaries are consolidated from the date of acquisition, being the date on which the Group obtains control, and continues to be consolidated until the date that such control ceases. The Company has control over a subsidiary if all three of the following elements are present: power over the investee, exposure to variable returns from the investee, and the ability of the investor to use its power to aﬀect those variable returns. Control is reassessed whenever facts and circumstances indicate that there may be a change in any of these elements of control. The ﬁnancial information of the subsidiary is prepared for the same reporting year as the parent company, using consistent accounting policies and is consolidated using the acquisition method. Intra-group balances and transactions, including unrealised proﬁts arising from intra-group transactions, have been eliminated. Unrealised losses are eliminated unless the transaction provides evidence of an impairment of the asset transferred. Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineração Ltda and VTF Mineração Ltda's statutory year ends are 31 December and has not been adjusted to be consistent with the Company's year-end as Brazilian law requires the subsidiaries to prepare their statutory ﬁnancial statements with a 31 December year end. Foreign currency Transactions entered into by the Group in a currency other than the currency of its primary economic environment in which it operates (the "functional currency") are recorded at the rates ruling when the transactions occur. Foreign currency monetary assets and liabilities are translated at the rates ruling at the reporting date. Financial assets All of the Group's ﬁnancial assets are held within a business model whose objective is to collect contractual cash ﬂows which are solely payments of principals and interest and therefore classified as subsequently measured at amortised cost. Group's ﬁnancial assets include cash and cash equivalents, Company's ﬁnancial assets include cash and other receivables. The Group assesses on a forward-looking basis the expected credit losses, deﬁned as the diﬀerence between the contractual cash ﬂows and the cash flows that are expected to be received. Financial liabilities Financial liabilities include the other short-term monetary liabilities, which are initially recognised at fair value and subsequently carried at amortised cost using the effective interest method. Exploration and evaluation assets Exploration and evaluation assets represent the costs of exploration work, studies, ﬁeld costs, government fees and the associated support costs at the Group's Pedra Branca project and Pitmobeiras. Costs incurred prior to obtaining the legal rights to explore an area are expensed immediately to the Statements of Proﬁt or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income. Only material expenditures incurred after the acquisition of a license interest are capitalised. Historically, the expenditures related to exploration and evaluation have not been material, as the Company is active in areas where there are minimal and immaterial exploration and evaluation costs and therefore the costs in previous years have been expensed. Taxation The charge for current tax is based on the taxable income for the period. The taxable result for the period diﬀers from the result as reported in the statement of comprehensive income because it excludes items which are not assessable or disallowed and it further excludes items that are taxable and deductible in other years. It is calculated using tax rates that have been enacted or substantially enacted by the statement of financial position date. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are recognised where the carrying amount of an asset or liability in the audited consolidated balance sheet differs from its tax base. Recognition of deferred tax assets is restricted to those instances where it is probable that taxable proﬁt will be available against which the difference can be utilised. The amount of the asset or liability is determined using tax rates that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the reporting date and are expected to apply when the deferred tax liabilities/(assets) are settled/(recovered). Deferred tax assets and liabilities are oﬀset when the Company has a legally enforceable right to oﬀset current tax assets and liabilities and the deferred tax assets and liabilities relate to taxes levied by the same tax authority. 3. Critical accounting estimates and judgements The Company makes certain estimates and assumptions regarding the future. Judgements, estimates and assumptions are continually evaluated based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances. In the future, actual experience may diﬀer from these estimates and assumptions. The judgements, estimates and assumptions that have a signiﬁcant risk of causing a material adjustment to the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities within the next financial year are discussed below. Judgements As discussed in the Directors' report, there exists a material uncertainty, which may cast doubt about the Group and Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Given the proceeds from the sale of the Pedra Branca project and based on the Company's planned expenditure on the Pitombeiras vanadium deposit and the Company's working capital requirements, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company will have adequate resources to meet its capital requirements for the foreseeable future. For that reason, the Directors have concluded that the financial statements should be prepared on a going concern basis. The Directors have considered the criteria of IFRS 6 regarding the impairment of exploration and evaluation assets and have decided based on this assessment that there is no basis to impair the carrying value of its exploration assets in respect to Pedra Branca (2019: $760,000, 2018: $324,000) and the Pitmobeiras project (2019: $41,000, 2018: $Nil) at this time. Estimates and assumptions Page 6 of 13 The Company measures share options at fair value. For more detailed information in relation to the fair value measurement of such items, please refer to note 17. 4. Financial instruments - Risk Management The Company is exposed through its operations to the following financial risks: Credit risk;

Foreign exchange risk; and

Liquidity risk. Credit risk Credit risk is the risk of ﬁnancial loss to the Company if a customer or counterparty to a ﬁnancial instrument fails to meet its contractual obligations. Credit risk also arises from cash and cash equivalents and deposits with banks and financial institutions. The directors monitor the utilisation of the credit limits regularly and at the reporting date does not expect any losses from non- performance by the counterparties. Maximum risk credit exposure to the Company is the carrying value of financial assets. Liquidity risk Liquidity risk arises from the Company's management of working capital. It is the risk that the Company will encounter diﬃculty in meeting its ﬁnancial obligations as they fall due. The Company's policy is to ensure that it will always have suﬃcient cash to allow it to meet its liabilities when they become due. In common with all other businesses, the Company is exposed to risks that arise from its use of financial instruments. Foreign exchange risk Market risk arises from the Company's use of foreign currency ﬁnancial instruments. It is the risk that the fair value or future cash ﬂows of a financial instrument will fluctuate because of changes in foreign exchange rates (currency risk). The Group's financial instruments are set out below: As at As at 30 30 June June 2019 2018 Financial assets $'000 $'000 Cash and cash equivalents 130 198 Other receivables 22 22 Total financial assets 152 220 Financial liabilities Trade payables 53 74 Related party loans 62 58 Accruals and other payables 708 153 Total financial liabilities 823 285 As at As at 30 30 June June 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 US Dollar - 7 Brazilian Real 22 8 Pound Sterling 801 270 823 285 The above analysis includes the assets and liabilities of both the continuing operation and the discontinued operations of Pedra Branca as at 30 June 2019. The potential impact of a 10% movement in the exchange rate of the currencies to which the Group is exposed is shown below: 2019 2018 Foreign currency risk sensitivity analysis $'000 $'000 Brazilian Real 3 1 Strengthened by 10% Weakened by 10% (3) (1) Pound Sterling 46 22 Strengthened by 10% Weakened by 10% (56) (22) The Company's objectives when maintaining capital are to safeguard the entity's ability to continue as a going concern. The Company sets the amount of capital it requires in proportion to risk. The Company manages its capital structure and makes adjustment to it in the light of changes in economic conditions and the risk characteristics of the underlying assets. General objectives, policies and processes The board of directors has overall responsibility for the determination of the Company's risk management objectives and policies. The Page 7 of 13 overall objective of the board is to set policies that seek to reduce risk as far as possible without unduly aﬀecting the Company's competitiveness and flexibility. Principal financial instruments The principal financial instrument used by the Company, from which financial instrument risk arises, is related party borrowings. Capital management The Company's policy is to maintain a strong capital base so as to maintain investor, creditor and market conﬁdence and to sustain future development of the business. There were no changes in the Company's approach to capital management during the period. The Company is not subject to externally imposed capital requirements. 5. Segment information The Company evaluates segmental performance on the basis of proﬁt or loss from operations calculated in accordance with IFRS 8. In the Directors' opinion, the Group only operates in one segment being mining services. All non-current assets have been generated in Brazil. 6. Discontinued operation In May 2019, the Company committed to disposing of Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A. The Board considers that it is in the best interests of shareholders to focus the Company's resources on pursuing the development of Pitombeiras. The sale completed on 14 August 2019. The results of Pedra Branca for the year are presented below: Year Year ended ended 30 30 June June 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Expenses Loss from operating activities Loss before tax from a discontinued operation Related to pre-tax profit/(loss) from the ordinary activities for the period (76) (76) (76) - Loss for the year from discontinued operations (88) (76) The major classes of assets and liabilities of Pedra Branca classified as held for sale as at 30 June are, as follows: 2019 2018 Assets $'000 $'000 Exploration and evaluation assets 760 324 Property, plant and equipment 2 4 Trade and other receivables 7 9 Cash and cash equivalents 13 2 Assets held for sale 782 339 Liabilities 11 6 Trade payables Accruals and other payables 11 - Liabilities directly associated with assets held for 22 6 sale Net assets directly associated with disposal group 760 333 The net cash flows relating to Pedra Branca are, as follows: 2019 2018 Net Cash flow $'000 $'000 Operating (77) (74) Investing (477) (369) Financing 563 381 Net cash) inflow/(outflow) 9 (62) 7. Finance expense 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Interest expense (4) (34) Total finance expense (4) (34) 8. Tax expense Year ended Year ended 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 Continuing Discontinued Continuing Discontinued operations operations operations operations Page 8 of 13 Profit on ordinary activities before tax Proﬁt on ordinary activities multiplied by standard rate of corporation tax in the UK of 19% (2018: 19%) Effects of: Unrelieved tax losses carried forward Total tax charge for the period $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 (1,594) (88) (1,565) (76) (303) (17) (297) (15) 303 17 297 15 - - - - Factors that may affect future tax charges Apart from the losses incurred to date, there are no factors that may affect future tax charges. At the year end, $853,000 (2018: $568,000) of cumulative unrelieved tax losses arose in Brazil and the United Kingdom, which could be utilised in the foreseeable future. 9. Earnings per share 2019 2018 Continuing Discontinued Continuing Discontinued Total operations operations Total operations operations (Restated) (Restated) $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Loss for (1,594) (88) (1,682) (1,565) (76) (1,641) the year 2019 2018 Weighted average number224,270,445197,515,600 of shares (basic & diluted) Loss per share - basic & (0.04) (0.75) (0.04) (0.83) diluted (US 'cents) In September 2018, the Company issued 34,999,996 new ordinary shares at a price of £0.03 per share as well as 34,999,996 warrants to the placees on a 1 for 1 basis, exercisable in whole or in part at £0.06 (7.9 US cents) until 15 October 2020. See Note 17. There is no impact from 34,999,996 warrants and 15,250,000 options outstanding at 30 June 2019 (2018: 15,250,000 options) on the loss per share calculation because they are considered anti-dilutive. These options could potentially dilute basic EPS in the future. There have been no transactions involving ordinary shares or potential ordinary shares that would signiﬁcantly change the number of ordinary shares or potential ordinary shares outstanding between the reporting date and the date of completion of these ﬁnancial statements. 10. Staff costs and directors' remuneration Staff costs, including directors' remuneration, were as follows: Monetary Share Remuneration options Total Total 2019 2019 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 B K McMaster 152 17 169 219 L M F De Azevedo 76 11 87 117 L E Castro 46 6 52 67 N K von Schirnding 46 6 52 67 320 40 360 470 Excluding directors, there were ﬁve members of staﬀ during the year ended 30 June 2019 (2018: 3). Excluding directors remuneration, staﬀ costs during the year were salaries $30,081 (2018: $17,183), social security $8,480 (2018: $4,688), other benefits $2,409 (2018: $660). 11. Auditors remuneration Page 9 of 13 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 Fees payable to the Company's auditor and its associates for 25 the audit of the Company's annual accounts 25 Fees payable for other services: - Taxation 3 3 12. Exploration and evaluation assets 2019 2018 Continuing Discontinued operations operations Cost and net book value $'000 $'000 $'000 - At beginning of year 324 - Expenditure capitalised during the year 41 436 324 Cost and net book value at 30 June 2019 41 760 324 The Discontinued operations has been reclassified as Assets held for sale (See Note 6). 13. Group and other receivables Group Group Company Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 Current $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 15 22 15 18 Other receivables Group receivables - - 1,067 504 Total other payables 15 22 1,082 522 14. Loans and borrowings Group Group Company Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 Current $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Related party loans 62 58 62 58 Total loans and 62 58 62 58 borrowings 15. Accruals and other payables Group Group Company Company 2019 2018 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Current Accruals 51 49 51 45 Amounts owed to Directors 262 104 262 104 Disposal purchase 180 - 180 - consideration Share provision in lieu of fees 205 - 205 - Total accruals and other 698 153 698 149 payables Under the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement Valore Metals Corp paid $180,000 upon signing of the binding letter of agreement. See note 20. The Company has provided for the cost of Consulmet Metals (Pty) Ltd for the consultancy work undertaken in lieu of fees based on its entitlement to 4,798,091 shares (2019: $205,000, 2018: $nil). These shares have not been issued. 16. Share capital At 30 June 2018: ordinary shares of 0.04p each Share Share Issued Capital Premium Number $'000 $'000 197,515,600 102 2,844 3 October 2018: share issue as part of placement 25 April 2019: share issue in lieu of fees Share issue costs charged to share premium 38,273,328 20 1,476 1,526,125 1 95 - - (213) Page 10 of 13 At 30 June 2019: ordinary shares of 237,315,053 123 4,202 0.04p each: Ordinary shares Ordinary shares have the right to receive dividends as declared and, in the event of a winding up of the Company, to participate in the proceeds from sale of all surplus assets in proportion to the number of and amounts paid up on shares held. Ordinary shares entitle their holder to one vote, either in person or proxy, at a meeting of the Company. 17. Share options 2019 2019 2018 2018 Average exercise price Number of options Average exercise price per Number of options per share option share option $ $ At beginning 0.065 15,250,000 0.065 15,250,000 of year Granted during the 0.079 34,999,996 - - year At 30 June 50,249,996 0.065 15,250,000 Vested and exercisable 0.065 7,625,000 0.065 7,625,000 at 30 June No options expired during the years covered by the above table. Share options outstanding at the end of the year have the following expiry date and exercise prices: Grant Expiry date Exercise price Share options Share options date $ 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 2 June 2017 31 December 2019 0.065 15,250,000 15,250,000 The fair value at grant date is independently determined using an adjusted form of the Black Scholes Model that takes into account the exercise price, the term of the option, the impact of dilution (where material), the share price at grant date and expected price volatility of the underlying share, the expected dividend yield, the risk free interest rate for the term of the option and the correlations and volatilities of the peer group companies. The model inputs for options granted previously included: options are granted for no consideration and vested options are exercisable for a period of two and a half years after the grant date: 2 June 2017. expiry date: 31 December 2019 share price at grant date: 5.5 pence. expected price volatility of the company's shares: 50%. risk-free interest rate: 1.75% 50% of the share options vest 60 days post admission and the remaining 50% vest 90 days post production. The expected price volatility is based on bench marking to similar AIM quoted companies, adjusted for any expected changes to future volatility due to publicly available information. Share warrants granted during the year ended 30 June 2019 have the following expiry date and exercise prices: Grant Expiry Exercise price Share warrants Share warrants date date $ 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 15 15 October October 2018 2020 0.079 34,999,996 - The warrants were valued using the Black Scholes Model with inputs noted in the above table and further inputs as follows: warrants were granted for no consideration and vested warrants are exercisable for a period of two years after the grant date: 15 October 2018. expiry date: 15 October 2020 share price at grant date: 2.58 pence. expected price volatility of the company's shares: 50%. risk-free interest rate: 2.0%. 18. Subsidiary The details of the subsidiaries of the Company, which have been included in these consolidated financial statements are: Name Country of Proportion of incorporation ownership interest Page 11 of 13 Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao Brazil 99.99% S/A Brazil 99.90% VTF Mineração Ltda. In May 2019, the Company committed to disposing of Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A. The sale completed post year end on 14 August 2019. 19. Related party transactions During the period the Company entered into the following transactions with related parties. Garrison Capital Partners Limited: Purchases made on Company's behalf and administrative fees expensed during the year Interest charge included within Company and Group borrowings Lauren McMaster: Consultancy services FFA Legal Ltda: Legal and accountancy services expensed during year Harvest Minerals Limited: Employment services reimbursed 2019 2018 $'000 $'000 114 61 58 15 56 79 88 - Garrison Capital Partners Limited is a related party to the Company due to having directors in common. The balance owed as at 30 June 2019 was $62,000 (2018: $58,000) as disclosed in note 14. Lauren McMaster is a related party to the Company due to being married to the Chairman. At the year-end the amount owed was $8,000 (2018: $18,000). FFA Legal Ltda is a related party to the Group due to having a director in common with Group companies. At the year-end they were owed $nil (2018: $6,000). Harvest Minerals Limited is a related party to the Company due to having directors in common. Throughout the year, Harvest Minerals contracted, at cost, the services of technical personnel for assistance with Harvest's development during periods when the Company was not actively involved in technical matters. These arrangements are not expected to be on-going. At the year-end they were owed $nil (2018: $nil). Directors' remuneration is disclosed within note 10. 20. Subsequent Events Disposal The Company post the Balance sheet date disposed of 23,862,321 quotas of Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A, which represents 99.99% of all outstanding quotas of Pedra Branca (the "Purchased Shares"), while FFA Holding & Mineração Ltda. ("FFA") is the registered and beneﬁcial owner of 1 quota of Pedra Branca, which represents 0.01% of all outstanding quotas of Pedra Branca (the "FFA Share"). Under the terms of the Share Purchase Agreement, Jangada has agreed to sell the Purchased Shares to the Purchaser and FFA has agreed to transfer the FFA Share to the Purchaser. The Share Purchase Agreement sets out that the following consideration is payable to Jangada pursuant to the Disposal: The issuance and allotment to Jangada of the: Initial Consideration Shares in the Purchaser, Valore Metals Corp, totalling 22,000,000 on the date of closing of the Disposal (" Completion "); Post-Closing Consideration Shares totalling 3,000,000 payable in six equal tranches of 500,000 each tranche, commencing on the date falling six months after Completion and ending on the date falling thirty-six months after Completion. Cash payments to Jangada in the aggregate of CAD$3,000,000 ($2.4m as at 30 June 2019 exchange rate), as follows: CAD$250,000 ($0.2m) payable on signing in May 2019 (received); CAD$750,000 ($0.6m) payable on Completion (received); CAD$1,000,000 ($0.8m) on, or before, 3 months after Completion (received); and CAD$1,000,000 ($0.8m) on, or before, 6 months after Completion. (b) Shares purchases On 15 October 2019, Brian McMaster and Luis Azevedo purchased 6,000,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.0004 each in the Company at an average price of 1.3 pence per Ordinary Share purchased. Following the purchase, the beneficial interest increased to: No. of ordinary % of share Directors' interests: shares held capital Brian McMaster 53,844,467 22.8% Luis Azevedo 52,666,667 22.3% 21. Ultimate controlling party Page 12 of 13 The Directors consider that the Company has no single controlling party. This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. 