Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Jangada Mines PLC    JAN   GB00BZ11WQ61

JANGADA MINES PLC

(JAN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/13 12:35:08 pm
2.625 GBp   -0.94%
02/05JANGADA MINES : Vanadium Exploration Update
PU
01/14JANGADA MINES : Operational Update and Q1 Schedule
PU
01/08JANGADA MINES : Result of AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jangada Mines : Updated Corporate Video

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 03:29am EDT

RNS Number : 7845S Jangada Mines PLC 14 March 2019

Jangada Mines plc / EPIC: JAN.L / Market: AIM / Sector: Mining

14 March 2019

Jangada Mines plc ('Jangada' or the 'Company')

Updated Corporate Video

Jangada Mines plc, a natural resources company developing the Pedra Branca Project, South America's largest and most advanced platinum group metals ('PGM') and nickel project, and the Ptombeiras West Vanadium Project is pleased to announce that a video providing an overview of the work undertaken and completed in 2018 and upcoming activities, is now available to view here: https://youtu.be/-YUxjN2XnRY .

* ENDS *

For further information, please visit www.jangadamines.com or contact:

Jangada Mines plc

Brian McMaster (Chairman)Tel: +44 (0) 20 7317 6629

Strand Limited (Nominated

Hanson James Spinney

Ritchie Balmer & Jack Botros

Tel: +44 (0)20 7409 3494

Financial Adviser)

Brandon Capital (Broker)

Hill Jonathan Evans

Oliver StansfieldTe l : +44 5000

(0)20 3463

St Brides Partners Isabel de SalisLtd (Financial PR)

Gaby JennerTel: +44 (0)20 7236 1177

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

NRAJJMITMBMBBPL

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jangada Mines PLC published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 07:28:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JANGADA MINES PLC
02/05JANGADA MINES : Vanadium Exploration Update
PU
01/14JANGADA MINES : Operational Update and Q1 Schedule
PU
01/08JANGADA MINES : Result of AGM
PU
2018JANGADA MINES : Maiden Nickel JORC Compliant Resource
PU
2018JANGADA MINES : Change of Registered Address
PU
2018JANGADA MINES : Updated Corporate Presentation
PU
2018JANGADA MINES : 32% Reduction in Total Capital Expenditure
PU
2018JANGADA MINES : Result of General Meeting
PU
2018JANGADA MINES : Identification of Nickel, Copper and Cobalt
PU
2018JANGADA MINES : Environmental Licence Approved
PU
More news
Chart JANGADA MINES PLC
Duration : Period :
Jangada Mines PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JANGADA MINES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Keith McMaster Executive Chairman
Heinrich Müller Chief Operating Officer
Nicholas Kurt von Schirnding Independent Non-Executive Director
Louis Emmanuel Castro Independent Non-Executive Director
Luís Mauricio de Azevedo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JANGADA MINES PLC67.20%8
BHP GROUP LTD7.83%125 359
BHP GROUP PLC6.31%125 359
RIO TINTO12.13%93 322
RIO TINTO LIMITED16.13%93 322
ANGLO AMERICAN15.37%36 901
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.