Jangada Mines : Updated Corporate Video

Jangada Mines plc / EPIC: JAN.L / Market: AIM / Sector: Mining

14 March 2019

Jangada Mines plc ('Jangada' or the 'Company')

Updated Corporate Video

Jangada Mines plc, a natural resources company developing the Pedra Branca Project, South America's largest and most advanced platinum group metals ('PGM') and nickel project, and the Ptombeiras West Vanadium Project is pleased to announce that a video providing an overview of the work undertaken and completed in 2018 and upcoming activities, is now available to view here: https://youtu.be/-YUxjN2XnRY .

