Jangada Mines : ValOre Metals Corp Presentation

Jangada Mines PLC
01 November 2019
Jangada Mines plc / EPIC: JAN.L / Market: AIM / Sector: Mining
1 November 2019
Jangada Mines plc ("Jangada" or the "Company")
ValOre Metals Corp Presentation
Jangada Mines plc, a natural resources company, is pleased to announce that ValOre Metals Corp., the
TSX-V listed company which purchased the Pedra Branca PGM Project and in which Jangada holds approximately 25%, has published a Q4 Update Presentation on its website, which highlights the value drivers and near term expansion potential of Pedra Branca.
The presentation can be viewed via the following link: https://bit.ly/34iapwE.
**ENDS**
For further information please visit www.jangadamines.com or contact:
|
Jangada Mines plc
|
Brian McMaster (Chairman)
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7317
|
|
|
6629
|
Strand Hanson
|
James Spinney
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7409
|
Limited
|
Ritchie Balmer
|
3494
|
(Nominated &
|
Jack Botros
|
|
Financial Adviser)
|
|
|
Brandon Hill
|
Jonathan Evans
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 3463
|
Capital
|
Oliver Stansfield
|
5000
|
(Broker)
|
|
|
St Brides Partners
|
Isabel de Salis
|
Tel: +44 (0)20 7236
|
Ltd
|
|
1177
|
(Financial PR)
|
|
