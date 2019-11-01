Jangada Mines : ValOre Metals Corp Presentation

RNS Number : 8137R

Jangada Mines PLC

01 November 2019

Jangada Mines plc / EPIC: JAN.L / Market: AIM / Sector: Mining

1 November 2019

Jangada Mines plc ("Jangada" or the "Company")

ValOre Metals Corp Presentation

Jangada Mines plc, a natural resources company, is pleased to announce that ValOre Metals Corp., the

TSX-V listed company which purchased the Pedra Branca PGM Project and in which Jangada holds approximately 25%, has published a Q4 Update Presentation on its website, which highlights the value drivers and near term expansion potential of Pedra Branca.

The presentation can be viewed via the following link: https://bit.ly/34iapwE.

For further information please visit www.jangadamines.com or contact:

Jangada Mines plc Brian McMaster (Chairman) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7317 6629 Strand Hanson James Spinney Tel: +44 (0)20 7409 Limited Ritchie Balmer 3494 (Nominated & Jack Botros Financial Adviser) Brandon Hill Jonathan Evans Tel: +44 (0)20 3463 Capital Oliver Stansfield 5000 (Broker) St Brides Partners Isabel de Salis Tel: +44 (0)20 7236 Ltd 1177 (Financial PR)

