JANGADA MINES PLC

(JAN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/01 04:02:32 am
2.39 GBp   +3.91%
Jangada Mines : ValOre Metals Corp Presentation

11/01/2019 | 04:02am EDT

RNS Number : 8137R

Jangada Mines PLC

01 November 2019

Jangada Mines plc / EPIC: JAN.L / Market: AIM / Sector: Mining

1 November 2019

Jangada Mines plc ("Jangada" or the "Company")

ValOre Metals Corp Presentation

Jangada Mines plc, a natural resources company, is pleased to announce that ValOre Metals Corp., the

TSX-V listed company which purchased the Pedra Branca PGM Project and in which Jangada holds approximately 25%, has published a Q4 Update Presentation on its website, which highlights the value drivers and near term expansion potential of Pedra Branca.

The presentation can be viewed via the following link: https://bit.ly/34iapwE.

**ENDS**

For further information please visit www.jangadamines.com or contact:

Jangada Mines plc

Brian McMaster (Chairman)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7317

6629

Strand Hanson

James Spinney

Tel: +44 (0)20 7409

Limited

Ritchie Balmer

3494

(Nominated &

Jack Botros

Financial Adviser)

Brandon Hill

Jonathan Evans

Tel: +44 (0)20 3463

Capital

Oliver Stansfield

5000

(Broker)

St Brides Partners

Isabel de Salis

Tel: +44 (0)20 7236

Ltd

1177

(Financial PR)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

NRAEAFEFDEKNFFF

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Jangada Mines PLC published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 08:01:10 UTC
