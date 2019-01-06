Log in
JANGHO GROUP CO LTD
01/04
7.29 CNY   +0.55%
Jangho : Australia's Healius rejects $1.2 billion bid from China's Jangho Group

(Reuters) - Healius Ltd on Monday rejected a A$1.7 billion ($1.21 billion) buyout approach from Chinese construction company Jangho Group Co Ltd, saying it undervalued Australia's No. 2 medical centre operator.

The Australian firm, known until recently as Primary Health Care, said its board "unanimously believes that the proposal is opportunistic and fundamentally undervalues Healius."

Jangho was not immediately available for comment.

Jangho, which is also Healius' biggest shareholder, with a 16 percent stake, made a bid last week to acquire the New South Wales-based company.

The deal would have made Jangho one of the mainland's biggest healthcare plays in Australia and came during a push by Chinese investors to buy Australian health-related companies in a variety of subsectors.

With an ageing population burdening existing services in the world's second largest economy, Chinese firms are increasingly looking at health-related firms as high-quality assets with possible use back home.

Healius also cited possible regulatory hurdles as one of the likely impediments to the deal. The acquisition would have required the assent of cross-border M&A regulators of both countries.

(Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Peter Cooney)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HEALIUS LTD 0.00%-End-of-day quote.-29.01%
JANGHO GROUP CO LTD 0.55% 7.29 End-of-day quote.-2.67%
Technical analysis trends JANGHO GROUP CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Xing Li Xu General Manager & Director
Zai Wang Liu Chairman
Yu Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shi Dong Zhao Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Han Ping Zhou Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JANGHO GROUP CO LTD-2.67%1 225
VINCI0.78%49 412
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION0.53%35 038
LARSEN & TOUBRO-3.44%27 989
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-0.95%23 446
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD0.29%22 845
