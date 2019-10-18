JanOne : Revised definitive proxy soliciting materials 0 10/18/2019 | 06:01pm EDT Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 14A Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Filed by the Registrant ☒ Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐ Check the Appropriate Box: Preliminary Proxy Statement

Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule 0-11(a)(2) and identify the filing for which the offsetting fee was paid previously. Identify the previous filing by registration statement number, or the Form or Schedule and the date of its filing. Amount Previously Paid: Form, Schedule or Registration Statement No.: Filing Party: Date Filed: JanOne Inc. 325 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 102 Las Vegas, NV 89119 __________________________ IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS Las Vegas, Nevada October 18, 2019 Dear Stockholder: On October 14, 2019, SingerLewak LLP ("SingerLewak") informed us that it resigned as our independent registered public accounting firm. On October 15, 2019, the Audit Committee of our Board of Directors approved the appointment of, and then we engaged, WSRP, LLC as our new independent registered public accounting firm, effective immediately. We are enclosing herewith Amendment No. 1 to our Definitive Proxy Statement that amends Proposal No. 3 to reflect the appointment of WSRP and our submission for ratification of the appointment of WSRP by our stockholders. We are also enclosing a new proxy card. If you have already voted on Proposal No. 3, you may revoke your original proxy and submit a new proxy by telephone by calling (866) 436-6852 and following the instructions or via the Internet by going to www.proxydocs.com/JANand following the instructions. You may also revoke your proxy by submitting the enclosed proxy card with a date after which your original proxy card or vote was dated. If you are a stockholder in "street" or "nominee" name, you may revoke your voting instructions and submit new voting instructions by informing the bank, broker or other nominee in accordance with that entity's procedures for revoking your voting instructions and issuing new instructions. For additional information regarding revoking your proxy, please refer to page 3 of the Definitive Proxy Statement. IF YOU HAVE ALREADY VOTED YOUR SHARES, REGARDLESS OF HOW YOU HOLD YOUR SHARES, YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO RESUBMIT A PROXY IN ORDER TO VOTE ON PROPOSAL NO. 3. If you have not yet submitted your proxy, please follow the instructions on the enclosed proxy card to submit your vote. Your vote is important to us. We appreciate your attention to this matter. By Order of the Board of Directors, /s/ Michael J. Stein Michael J. Stein, Corporate Secretary Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on November 4, 2019: The Proxy Statement and Annual Report are available at www.proxy.docs.com/JAN. 2 JanOne Inc. 325 E. Warm Springs Road, Suite 102 Las Vegas, Nevada 89119 (800) 977-6038 AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 4, 2019 EXPLANATORY NOTE On October 14, 2019, SingerLewak LLP ("SingerLewak") informed JanOne Inc. (the "Company") that it resigned as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. On October 15, 2019, the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors approved the engagement of, and the Company engaged, WSRP, LLC as the Company's new independent registered public accounting firm, effective immediately. Accordingly, the Company is hereby amending its Definitive Proxy Statement filed October 2, 2019 to reflect the amendments to reflect the change in the Company's independent registered public accounting firm and to include a revised proxy card. CHANGES TO DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT All references to SingerLewak LLP in the "Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders" and "Questions and Answers About the Annual Meeting" sections of the Definitive Proxy Statement are amended to read "WSRP, LLC" or "WSRP" as appropriate or unless otherwise noted. Proposal No. 3 in the Definitive Proxy Statement is amended in its entirety to read as follows: 3 RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM (Proposal No. 3) The Audit Committee has selected WSRP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2019. The Company is submitting its selection of WSRP for ratification by the stockholders at the Annual Meeting. A representative of WSRP is expected to be present at the Annual Meeting via teleconference and will be available to respond to appropriate questions. The Company's Bylaws do not require that stockholders ratify the selection of the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. However, the Company is submitting the selection of WSRP to stockholders for ratification as a matter of good corporate practice. If stockholders do not ratify the selection, the Audit Committee will reconsider whether to retain WSRP. Even if the selection is ratified, the Audit Committee at its discretion may change the appointment at any time during the year if it determines that such a change would be in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders. Anton & Chia, LLP previously served as the independent auditors for the Company. On March 5, 2018, the Audit Committee determined to dismiss Anton & Chia, LLP effective immediately. The audit reports of Anton & Chia, LLP on the Company's financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, the only year for which Anton & Chia, LLP audited the Company's financial statements, contained no adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion and was not qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles. During the Company's fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, the only year for which Anton & Chia, LLP audited the Company's financial statements, and for the subsequent interim period through March 5, 2018, the Company had no "disagreements", as described in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K, with Anton & Chia, LLP on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of Anton & Chia, LLP, would have caused it to make reference in connection with its opinion to the subject matter of the disagreements. During the Company's fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, the only year for which Anton & Chia, LLP audited the Company's financial statements, and for the subsequent interim period through March 5, 2018, there was no "reportable event" within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K. On March 5, 2018, the Audit Committee approved the engagement of Weinberg & Company, P.A. as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year ending December 30, 2017. During the Company's fiscal years ended December 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 and for the subsequent interim period through March 28, 2018, neither the Company, nor anyone on behalf of the Company consulted with Weinberg & Company, P.A. regarding either: (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed; or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's financial statements or (ii) any matter that was either the subject of a "disagreement" as described in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K or a reportable event within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K. On March 22, 2018, the Audit Committee determined to dismiss Weinberg & Company, P.A. effective immediately. Weinberg & Company, P.A. did not audit nor provide an opinion on any of the Company's financial statements. During the Company's fiscal years ended December 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, and for the subsequent interim period through March 22, 2018, the Company had no "disagreements" (as described in Item 304 (a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K) with Weinberg & Company, P.A. on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to the satisfaction of Weinberg & Company, P.A., would have caused it to make reference in connection with an opinion to the subject matter of the disagreements. During the Company's fiscal years ended December 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, and for the subsequent interim period through March 22, 2018, there was no "reportable event" within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K. On March 23, 2018, the Audit Committee approved the appointment of SingerLewak LLP ("SingerLewak") as the Company's new independent registered public accounting firm, effective upon the execution of an engagement letter between the Company and SingerLewak. During the Company's fiscal years ended December 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 and for the subsequent interim period through March 28, 2018, neither the Company, nor anyone on behalf of the Company consulted with SingerLewak regarding either: (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company's financial statements, or (ii) any matter that was either the subject of a disagreement as described in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K or a reportable event within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K. 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. 