JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

(JHG)
Janus Henderson : 13-F

08/14/2020 | 03:28pm EDT

United States
Securities and Exchange Commission
Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 13F

Report for the Calendar Year or Quarter Ended:

06-30-2020

Check here if Amendment: Amendment Number:

This Amendment (Check only one.):

is a restatement.
adds new holdings entries.

Institutional Investment Manager Filing this Report:

Name:

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

Address:

201 Bishopsgate

London

X0

EC2M 3AE

The institutional investment manager filing this report and the person by whom it is signed hereby represent that the person signing the report is authorized to submit it, that all information contained herein is true, correct and complete, and that it is understood that all required items, statements, schedules, lists, and tables, are considered integral parts of this form.

Person Signing this Report on Behalf of Reporting Manager:

Name:

/s/ Kristin Mariani

Title:

Global Head of Investment Compliance

Phone:

303-333-3863

Signature, Place, and Date of Signing:

/s/ Kristin Mariani

[Signature]

Denver,X0

[City, State]

07-28-2020

[Date]

Report Type (Check only one.):

13F HOLDINGS REPORT. (Check here if all holdings of this reporting manager are reported in this report.)

13F NOTICE. (Check here if no holdings reported are in this report, and all holdings are reported by other reporting manager(s).)

13F COMBINATION REPORT. (Check here if a portion of the holdings for this reporting manager are reported in this report and a portion are reported by other reporting manager(s).)

List of Other Managers Reporting for this Manager

[If there are no entries in this list, omit this section.]

Form 13F File Number Name

[Repeat as necessary.]

Disclaimer

Janus Henderson Group plc published this content on 14 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2020 19:27:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 128 M - -
Net income 2020 46,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 635 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 75,6x
Yield 2020 6,89%
Capitalization 3 783 M 3 783 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,48x
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 335
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Janus Henderson Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 23,11 $
Last Close Price 20,90 $
Spread / Highest target 53,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Maccoy Weil Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
John Graham Foggin Head-Operations
Roger Martin James Thompson Chief Financial Officer
Paul Algreen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC-14.52%3 783
BLACKROCK, INC.17.28%89 898
UBS GROUP AG-7.24%44 717
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.93%33 025
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.12.66%31 426
STATE STREET CORPORATION-11.06%24 790
