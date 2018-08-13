Log in
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
  Report  
Janus Henderson : Announces Dividend Rates

08/13/2018

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG, ASX: JHG) wishes to confirm that shareholders on the register at 5.00pm on 13 August 2018, the Record Date, will be entitled to a second quarter dividend in respect of the three months ended 30 June 2018 of 36.0 US cents per ordinary share.

For holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs), the Australian Dollar equivalent will be 49.2192 Australian cents* per CDI. For holders via the Corporate Sponsored Nominee of UK Depositary Interests (DIs), the Sterling equivalent will be 27.9612 pence* per DI.

The dividend will be paid on 24 August 2018.

The timetable is as follows:

Record Date for dividend         Monday 13 August
 
Processing recommences for requests by CDI holders to Tuesday 14 August
convert CDIs into ordinary shares and UK DIs or by ordinary (New York time)
shareholders to convert ordinary shares into CDIs and UK DIs
 
Dividend payment date Friday 24 August
 

*The exchange rates that have been applied in translating the dividend amount are as follows: US$1 = A$1.3672 and US$1 = £0.7767.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

Janus Henderson has approximately US$370 billion in assets under management (as at 30 June 2018), more than 2,000 employees and offices in 28 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).


© Business Wire 2018
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 814 M
EBIT 2018 565 M
Net income 2018 432 M
Finance 2018 484 M
Yield 2018 4,85%
P/E ratio 2018 10,02
P/E ratio 2019 9,89
EV / Sales 2018 2,23x
EV / Sales 2019 2,07x
Capitalization 4 522 M
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Maccoy Weil Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
Roger Martin James Thompson Chief Financial Officer
Glenn S. Schafer Deputy Chairman
Sarah Fiona Arkle Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC-27.60%5 773
BLACKROCK-6.77%77 538
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-5.27%52 848
STATE STREET CORPORATION-13.95%32 554
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION10.85%25 300
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-19.09%20 197
