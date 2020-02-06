Janus Henderson : Director Shareholding

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC ABN 67 133 992 766

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Kalpana Desai Date of last notice 8 November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest Computershare (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 04 February 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 6,139 ordinary shares Class Ordinary shares of US$1.50 each Number acquired 4,536 ordinary shares Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration As part of their remuneration arrangements, Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated each Non-Executive Director of the Company valuation is entitled to an annual stock retainer, worth US$130,000, to be awarded on a pro-rated basis at the beginning (or as soon as practicable thereafter) of each year of service. Shares acquired at no cost to the Director.