Janus Henderson : Director Shareholding

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
ABN
67 133 992 766
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Kalpana Desai
Date of last notice
8 November 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
Computershare
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
04 February 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
6,139 ordinary shares
Class
Ordinary shares of US$1.50 each
Number acquired
4,536 ordinary shares
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
As part of their remuneration arrangements,
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
each Non-Executive Director of the Company
is entitled to an annual stock retainer, worth
US$130,000, to be awarded on a pro-rated
basis at the beginning (or as soon as
practicable thereafter) of each year of
service. Shares acquired at no cost to the
Director.
No. of securities held after change
10,675 ordinary shares
Nature of change
Shares acquired as a part of Non-Executive
Director's fee, being an annual stock retainer
for the year ended 30 April 2020.
(Note: the retainer for each Non-Executive
Director of Janus Henderson Group PLC is
US$130,000, however the number of
securities received for this retainer may vary
due to tax considerations.)
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Non-Executive Director Fee - Annual Stock Retainer
Nature of interest
As part of their remuneration arrangements, each Non-
Executive Director of the Company is entitled to an
annual stock retainer, worth US$130,000, to be awarded
on a pro-rated basis at the beginning (or as soon as
practicable thereafter) of each year of service.
Name of registered holder
-
Date of change
-
No. and class of securities to
-
Interest acquired
-
Interest disposed
-
Value/Consideration
Nil
Interest after change
-
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to N/A allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what N/A date was this provided?
