JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC    JHG   JE00BYPZJM29

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

(JHG)
Janus Henderson : Director Shareholding

02/06/2020 | 08:08pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

ABN

67 133 992 766

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Kalpana Desai

Date of last notice

8 November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

Computershare

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

04 February 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

6,139 ordinary shares

Class

Ordinary shares of US$1.50 each

Number acquired

4,536 ordinary shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

As part of their remuneration arrangements,

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

each Non-Executive Director of the Company

valuation

is entitled to an annual stock retainer, worth

US$130,000, to be awarded on a pro-rated

basis at the beginning (or as soon as

practicable thereafter) of each year of

service. Shares acquired at no cost to the

Director.

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

10,675 ordinary shares

Nature of change

Shares acquired as a part of Non-Executive

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

Director's fee, being an annual stock retainer

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

for the year ended 30 April 2020.

buy-back

(Note: the retainer for each Non-Executive

Director of Janus Henderson Group PLC is

US$130,000, however the number of

securities received for this retainer may vary

due to tax considerations.)

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Non-Executive Director Fee - Annual Stock Retainer

Nature of interest

As part of their remuneration arrangements, each Non-

Executive Director of the Company is entitled to an

annual stock retainer, worth US$130,000, to be awarded

on a pro-rated basis at the beginning (or as soon as

practicable thereafter) of each year of service.

Name of registered holder

-

(if issued securities)

Date of change

-

No. and class of securities to

-

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

-

Interest disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

-

Part 3 - +Closed period

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to N/A allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what N/A date was this provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Janus Henderson Group plc published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 01:07:00 UTC
