JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

(JHG)
Janus Henderson : Director Shareholding

02/10/2020 | 06:23pm EST

ASX Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

11 February 2020

Lodgment of Appendix 3Y for Richard Weil

Janus Henderson Group PLC (ASX:JHG) attaches the latest update to the securities held by Richard Weil to account for changes made with effect on 4 February 2020.

JHG notes that it last lodged an Appendix 3Y on 17 January 2020 in relation to Richard Weil's interests held via a brokerage account with Fidelity Investments. However, this notice was lodged to update a prior change taking effect on 1 March 2019 which was not separately notified to the ASX at that time due to an administrative oversight. Changes which came into effect on 31 December 2019 were notified to the ASX on 8 January 2020 and, at that time, were inclusive of the changes effective from 1 March 2019.

Accordingly, for the avoidance of doubt, JHG confirms the correct number of shares held by Richard Weill via the Fidelity Investments brokerage account inclusive of both changes effective on 1 March 2019 and 31 December 2019 (but before the recent changes on 4 February 2020) is 876,811, as set out in the Appendix 3Y lodged on 8 January 2020.

This notice was authorised by Michelle Rosenberg.

Michelle Rosenberg

Company Secretary

Janus Henderson Group Plc

Janus Henderson Investors

201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE

T +44 (0)20 7818 1818 F +44 (0)20 7818 1819

janushenderson.com

Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office as above. Registered in England number 906355. We may record phone calls for our mutual protection and to improve customer service.

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC.

ABN

67 133 992 766

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Richard M Weil

Date of last notice

17 January 2020 (RSA) and 8 January 2020 (PSU)

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Registered holder: Fidelity Investments

(including registered holder)

brokerage account, for the benefit of

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Richard M. Weil.

interest.

Registered holder: Weil Living Trust, for the

benefit of Richard M. Weil and Britney B

Weil (connected person).

Date of change

4 February 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

876,811 ordinary shares in Fidelity brokerage

account.

31,797 ordinary shares held by the Weil Living

Trust.

Class

Ordinary shares of US$1.50 each

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

2016 PSU - 15,644 (subject to a one-year

hold restriction)

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Shares acquired on vesting of share plans at

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

no cost to Director

valuation

No. of securities held after change

892,455 ordinary shares in Fidelity brokerage

account.

31,797 ordinary shares held by the Weil Living

Trust.

Nature of change

On-market trade.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Janus Henderson Group plc Amended and Restated

2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan

Nature of interest

Performance share units (PSUs) capable of vesting after

three years subject to certain performance conditions.

The PSUs have a one-year holding period following

vesting, and dividends are not paid on unvested PSUs.

The vesting criteria for PSUs granted in 2016 through

2019 are based on the company's 3-Year Total

Shareholder Return (TSR) percentile ranking relative to

peer group companies.

Name of registered holder

-

(if issued securities)

Date of change

4 February 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. and class of securities to

2016 PSU: 63,549 performance share units capable of

which interest related prior to

change

vesting in December 2019 into fully paid ordinary shares

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

of Janus Henderson Group plc.

relation to which the interest has changed

2018 PSU: 57,590 performance share units capable of

vesting in December 2020 into fully paid ordinary shares

of Janus Henderson Group plc.

2019 PSU: 83,863 performance share units capable of

vesting in December 2021 into fully paid ordinary shares

of Janus Henderson Group plc.

Interest acquired

15,644 performance share units that had vested under

the 2016 PSU and were subject to restriction.

Interest disposed

39,718 performance share units were cancelled from the

2016 PSU due to the TSR percentile ranking and the

resulting payout percentage of 38%.

8,187 fully paid ordinary shares from the 2016 PSU sold

for tax.

Value/Consideration

Shares were sold for taxes on 5 February 2020 at a price

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

of US$26.0905 per share. Shares were cancelled for nil

and an estimated valuation

value.

Interest after change

2018 PSU: 57,590 performance share units capable of

vesting in December 2020 into fully paid ordinary shares

of Janus Henderson Group plc.

2019 PSU: 83,863 performance share units capable of

vesting in December 2021 into fully paid ordinary shares

of Janus Henderson Group plc.

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No

detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow N/A the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what N/A date was this provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Janus Henderson Group plc published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 23:22:07 UTC
