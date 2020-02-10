Janus Henderson : Director Shareholding

ASX Market Announcements Office
11 February 2020
Lodgment of Appendix 3Y for Richard Weil
Janus Henderson Group PLC (ASX:JHG) attaches the latest update to the securities held by Richard Weil to account for changes made with effect on 4 February 2020.
JHG notes that it last lodged an Appendix 3Y on 17 January 2020 in relation to Richard Weil's interests held via a brokerage account with Fidelity Investments. However, this notice was lodged to update a prior change taking effect on 1 March 2019 which was not separately notified to the ASX at that time due to an administrative oversight. Changes which came into effect on 31 December 2019 were notified to the ASX on 8 January 2020 and, at that time, were inclusive of the changes effective from 1 March 2019.
Accordingly, for the avoidance of doubt, JHG confirms the correct number of shares held by Richard Weill via the Fidelity Investments brokerage account inclusive of both changes effective on 1 March 2019 and 31 December 2019 (but before the recent changes on 4 February 2020) is 876,811, as set out in the Appendix 3Y lodged on 8 January 2020.
This notice was authorised by Michelle Rosenberg.
Name of entity
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC.
ABN
67 133 992 766
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Richard M Weil
Date of last notice
17 January 2020 (RSA) and 8 January 2020 (PSU)
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Registered holder: Fidelity Investments
brokerage account, for the benefit of
Richard M. Weil.
|
Registered holder: Weil Living Trust, for the
benefit of Richard M. Weil and Britney B
Weil (connected person).
Date of change
4 February 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
876,811 ordinary shares in Fidelity brokerage
account.
31,797 ordinary shares held by the Weil Living
Trust.
Class
Ordinary shares of US$1.50 each
Number acquired
2016 PSU - 15,644 (subject to a one-year
hold restriction)
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Shares acquired on vesting of share plans at
no cost to Director
|
No. of securities held after change
892,455 ordinary shares in Fidelity brokerage
account.
31,797 ordinary shares held by the Weil Living
Trust.
Nature of change
On-market trade.
|
|
Detail of contract
Janus Henderson Group plc Amended and Restated
2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan
Nature of interest
Performance share units (PSUs) capable of vesting after
three years subject to certain performance conditions.
The PSUs have a one-year holding period following
vesting, and dividends are not paid on unvested PSUs.
The vesting criteria for PSUs granted in 2016 through
2019 are based on the company's 3-Year Total
Shareholder Return (TSR) percentile ranking relative to
peer group companies.
Date of change
4 February 2020
No. and class of securities to
2016 PSU: 63,549 performance share units capable of
which interest related prior to
|
vesting in December 2019 into fully paid ordinary shares
|
of Janus Henderson Group plc.
relation to which the interest has changed
2018 PSU: 57,590 performance share units capable of
|
|
|
2019 PSU: 83,863 performance share units capable of
|
|
Interest acquired
15,644 performance share units that had vested under
|
Interest disposed
39,718 performance share units were cancelled from the
|
|
|
8,187 fully paid ordinary shares from the 2016 PSU sold
|
Value/Consideration
Shares were sold for taxes on 5 February 2020 at a price
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
of US$26.0905 per share. Shares were cancelled for nil
and an estimated valuation
value.
Interest after change
2018 PSU: 57,590 performance share units capable of
vesting in December 2020 into fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
|
vesting in December 2021 into fully paid ordinary shares
|
