Janus Henderson : Director Shareholding

ASX Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

11 February 2020

Lodgment of Appendix 3Y for Richard Weil

Janus Henderson Group PLC (ASX:JHG) attaches the latest update to the securities held by Richard Weil to account for changes made with effect on 4 February 2020.

JHG notes that it last lodged an Appendix 3Y on 17 January 2020 in relation to Richard Weil's interests held via a brokerage account with Fidelity Investments. However, this notice was lodged to update a prior change taking effect on 1 March 2019 which was not separately notified to the ASX at that time due to an administrative oversight. Changes which came into effect on 31 December 2019 were notified to the ASX on 8 January 2020 and, at that time, were inclusive of the changes effective from 1 March 2019.

Accordingly, for the avoidance of doubt, JHG confirms the correct number of shares held by Richard Weill via the Fidelity Investments brokerage account inclusive of both changes effective on 1 March 2019 and 31 December 2019 (but before the recent changes on 4 February 2020) is 876,811, as set out in the Appendix 3Y lodged on 8 January 2020.

This notice was authorised by Michelle Rosenberg.

Michelle Rosenberg

Company Secretary

Janus Henderson Group Plc

Janus Henderson Investors

201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE

T +44 (0)20 7818 1818 F +44 (0)20 7818 1819

janushenderson.com

Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office as above. Registered in England number 906355. We may record phone calls for our mutual protection and to improve customer service.