Janus Henderson : Director Shareholding
03/08/2020 | 10:48pm EDT
Name of entity
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
ABN
67 133 992 766
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Richard M Weil
Date of last notice
11 February 2020 (Brokerage Accounts) and 17 January
2020 (RSA)
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Registered holder: Fidelity Investments
(including registered holder)
brokerage account, for the benefit of
Richard M. Weil.
Registered holder: Weil Living Trust, for the
benefit of Richard M. Weil and Britney B
Weil (connected person).
Date of change
2 March 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
892,455 ordinary shares in Fidelity brokerage
account.
31,797 ordinary shares held by the Weil Living
Trust.
Class
Ordinary shares of US$1.50 each
Number acquired
2018 RSA = 2,257
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Shares acquired on vesting of share plans and
at no cost to the Director.
No. of securities held after change
894,712 ordinary shares in Fidelity brokerage
account.
31,797 ordinary shares held by the Weil Living
Trust.
Nature of change
On-market trade.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Janus Henderson Group plc Amended and Restated
2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan
Nature of interest
Restricted Stock Awards (RSA) vesting in four equal and
consecutive annual instalments for awards granted prior
to 2018, three equal and consecutive annual instalments
for awards granted 2018 and after, with the first
instalment vesting one year after the date of grant.
Name of registered holder
Unvested RSAs are held directly by Richard M. Weil.
Upon vesting, the shares are moved to a brokerage
account at Fidelity Investments and held beneficially for
Richard M. Weil.
Date of change
2 March 2020
No. and class of securities to
2016 RSA: 15,678 fully paid ordinary shares vesting on
which interest related prior to
31 December 2020.
change
2018 RSA: 9,007 fully paid ordinary shares vesting as
follows: 4,436 shares on 1 March 2020; 4,571 shares on
1 March 2021 with a 6-month hold after each tranche
vests.
Interest acquired
Nil
Interest disposed
2,179 fully paid ordinary shares in the 2018 RSA sold for
tax.
Value/Consideration
Shares were sold for taxes on 3 March 2020 at a price of
US$$20.735 per share.
Interest after change
2016 RSA: 15,678 fully paid ordinary shares vesting on
31 December 2020.
2018 RSA: 4,571 fully paid ordinary shares vesting on 1
March 2021 with a 6-month hold after each tranche vests.
Janus Henderson Group plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 02:47:02 UTC
