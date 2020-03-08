Log in
Janus Henderson : Director Shareholding

03/08/2020 | 10:48pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

ABN

67 133 992 766

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Richard M Weil

Date of last notice

11 February 2020 (Brokerage Accounts) and 17 January

2020 (RSA)

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Registered holder: Fidelity Investments

(including registered holder)

brokerage account, for the benefit of

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Richard M. Weil.

interest.

Registered holder: Weil Living Trust, for the

benefit of Richard M. Weil and Britney B

Weil (connected person).

Date of change

2 March 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

892,455 ordinary shares in Fidelity brokerage

account.

31,797 ordinary shares held by the Weil Living

Trust.

Class

Ordinary shares of US$1.50 each

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

2018 RSA = 2,257

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Shares acquired on vesting of share plans and

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

at no cost to the Director.

valuation

No. of securities held after change

894,712 ordinary shares in Fidelity brokerage

account.

31,797 ordinary shares held by the Weil Living

Trust.

Nature of change

On-market trade.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Janus Henderson Group plc Amended and Restated

2010 Long-Term Incentive Plan

Nature of interest

Restricted Stock Awards (RSA) vesting in four equal and

consecutive annual instalments for awards granted prior

to 2018, three equal and consecutive annual instalments

for awards granted 2018 and after, with the first

instalment vesting one year after the date of grant.

Name of registered holder

Unvested RSAs are held directly by Richard M. Weil.

(if issued securities)

Upon vesting, the shares are moved to a brokerage

account at Fidelity Investments and held beneficially for

Richard M. Weil.

Date of change

2 March 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. and class of securities to

2016 RSA: 15,678 fully paid ordinary shares vesting on

which interest related prior to

31 December 2020.

change

2018 RSA: 9,007 fully paid ordinary shares vesting as

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

follows: 4,436 shares on 1 March 2020; 4,571 shares on

1 March 2021 with a 6-month hold after each tranche

vests.

Interest acquired

Nil

Interest disposed

2,179 fully paid ordinary shares in the 2018 RSA sold for

tax.

Value/Consideration

Shares were sold for taxes on 3 March 2020 at a price of

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

US$$20.735 per share.

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

2016 RSA: 15,678 fully paid ordinary shares vesting on

31 December 2020.

2018 RSA: 4,571 fully paid ordinary shares vesting on 1

March 2021 with a 6-month hold after each tranche vests.

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Janus Henderson Group plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 02:47:02 UTC
