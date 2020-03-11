Log in
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

(JHG)
Janus Henderson : Director Shareholding

03/11/2020

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC.

ABN

67 133 992 766

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Richard M Weil

Date of last notice

2 December 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

No. of securities held prior to change

Class

Number acquired

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Janus Capital Group 401(k) and Employee Stock

Ownership Plan

Nature of interest

Company contribution of fully paid ordinary shares into a

qualified retirement plan, shares are subject to restriction

on distributions or withdrawals.

Name of registered holder

Shares are held by Fidelity Management Trust Company

(if issued securities)

Inc., the Trustee of the Janus 401(k) and ESOP, for the

benefit of Mr. Richard M. Weil.

Date of change

05 March 2020

No. and class of securities to

520.023 fully paid ordinary shares

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

9.575 fully paid ordinary shares on 05 March 2020

Interest disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Dividends paid on plan shares were reinvested by

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

purchasing shares on-market on 05 March 2020 at an

and an estimated valuation

average price of US$19.35 per share.

Interest after change

529.598 fully paid ordinary shares on 05 March 2020.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No

detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow N/A the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what N/A date was this provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Janus Henderson Group plc published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 00:03:13 UTC
