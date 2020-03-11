Janus Henderson : Director Shareholding

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC.
ABN
67 133 992 766
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Richard M Weil
Date of last notice
2 December 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Date of change
No. of securities held prior to change
Class
Number acquired
Number disposed
Value/Consideration
No. of securities held after change
Nature of change
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Janus Capital Group 401(k) and Employee Stock
Ownership Plan
Nature of interest
Company contribution of fully paid ordinary shares into a
qualified retirement plan, shares are subject to restriction
on distributions or withdrawals.
Name of registered holder
Shares are held by Fidelity Management Trust Company
(if issued securities)
Inc., the Trustee of the Janus 401(k) and ESOP, for the
benefit of Mr. Richard M. Weil.
Date of change
05 March 2020
No. and class of securities to
520.023 fully paid ordinary shares
which interest related prior to
change
Interest acquired
9.575 fully paid ordinary shares on 05 March 2020
Interest disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Dividends paid on plan shares were reinvested by
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
purchasing shares on-market on 05 March 2020 at an
and an estimated valuation
average price of US$19.35 per share.
Interest after change
529.598 fully paid ordinary shares on 05 March 2020.
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts No
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow N/A the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what N/A date was this provided?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what N/A date was this provided?
