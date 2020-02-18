Janus Henderson : Dividend Rates

Janus Henderson Group plc Announces Dividend Rates

LONDON - 18 February 2020 - Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG / ASX: JHG) wishes to confirm that shareholders on the register at 5.00pm on 18 February 2020, the Record Date, will be entitled to a fourth quarter dividend in respect of the three months ended 31 December 2019 of 36.0 US cents per ordinary share.

For holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs), the Australian Dollar equivalent will be 53.4456 Australian cents* per CDI. For holders via the Corporate Sponsored Nominee of UK Depositary Interests (DIs), the Sterling equivalent will be 27.6120 pence* per DI.

The dividend will be paid on 5 March 2020. The timetable is as follows: Record Date for dividend Tuesday 18 February Processing recommences for requests by CDI holders to Wednesday 19 February convert CDIs into ordinary shares and UK DIs or by ordinary (New York time) shareholders to convert ordinary shares into CDIs and UK DIs Dividend payment date Thursday 5 March

*The exchange rates that have been applied in translating the dividend amount are as follows: US$1 = A$1.4846 and US$1 = £0.7670.

Jim Kurtz +1 (303) 336 4529 Investor Relations Manager jim.kurtz@janushenderson.com

