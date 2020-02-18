Log in
Janus Henderson : Dividend Rates

02/18/2020 | 06:23pm EST

Janus Henderson Group plc Announces Dividend Rates

LONDON - 18 February 2020 - Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG / ASX: JHG) wishes to confirm that shareholders on the register at 5.00pm on 18 February 2020, the Record Date, will be entitled to a fourth quarter dividend in respect of the three months ended 31 December 2019 of 36.0 US cents per ordinary share.

For holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs), the Australian Dollar equivalent will be 53.4456 Australian cents* per CDI. For holders via the Corporate Sponsored Nominee of UK Depositary Interests (DIs), the Sterling equivalent will be 27.6120 pence* per DI.

The dividend will be paid on 5 March 2020.

The timetable is as follows:

Record Date for dividend

Tuesday 18 February

Processing recommences for requests by CDI holders to

Wednesday 19 February

convert CDIs into ordinary shares and UK DIs or by ordinary

(New York time)

shareholders to convert ordinary shares into CDIs and UK DIs

Dividend payment date

Thursday 5 March

*The exchange rates that have been applied in translating the dividend amount are as follows: US$1 = A$1.4846 and US$1 = £0.7670.

*

* *

Jim Kurtz

+1 (303) 336 4529

Investor Relations Manager

jim.kurtz@janushenderson.com

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

Janus Henderson has approximately US$375 billion in assets under management (at 31 December 2019), more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 28 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Janus Henderson Group plc

47 Esplanade, Jersey JE1 0BD Registered in Jersey No. 101484

ABN 67 133 992 766

Disclaimer

Janus Henderson Group plc published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 23:22:03 UTC
