Janus Henderson Group Plc: Full Year Results 2019

Full Year Results 2019 26 February 2020 (London) Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG or the Group) published its Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2019 on 26 February 2020. The comments below refer to the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019 (the period) unless otherwise stated. Financial highlights Investment performance strengthened during 2019, with 76% and 77% of our AUM outperforming benchmarks on a three- and five-year basis, respectively, as at 31 December 2019

five-year basis, respectively, as at 31 December 2019 AUM increased to $374.8 billion, up 14% from the year ended 31 December 2018, due to positive markets, partially offset by net outflows

2019 diluted earnings per share was $2.21, or $2.47 on an adjusted basis. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section for information on adjusted non-GAAP figures

Non-GAAP Financial Measures section for information on adjusted non-GAAP figures During the year ended 31 December 2019, we completed the share buyback program and acquired 9.4 million shares of our common stock for $199.9 million

Results for announcement to the market For the year ended 31 December 2019. These results for announcement to the market include the information required as part of the Preliminary Final Report to be provided to the ASX under Listing Rule 4.3A and Appendix 4E. Year ended 31 December (in US$ millions, unless otherwise stated) 2019 2018 Change % Revenue: Management fees 1,792.3 1,947.4 (8.0) Performance fees 17.6 7.1 147.9 Shareowner servicing fees 185.4 154.2 20.2 Other revenue 197.1 197.7 (0.3) Total revenue 2,192.4 2,306.4 (4.9) Operating expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 602.5 613.0 (1.7) Long-term incentive plans 184.3 188.6 (2.3) Distribution expenses 444.3 446.7 (0.5) Investment administration 47.9 46.9 2.1 Marketing 31.1 37.9 (17.9) General, administrative and occupancy 260.8 253.7 2.8 Depreciation and amortization 80.6 69.8 15.5 Total operating expenses 1,651.5 1,656.6 (0.3) Operating income 540.9 649.8 (16.8) Interest expense (15.1) (15.7) (3.8) Investment gains (losses), net 34.2 (40.9) (183.6) Other non-operating income (expenses), net 23.5 68.6 (65.7) Income before taxes 583.5 661.8 (11.8) Income tax provision (137.8) (162.2) (15.0) Net income 445.7 499.6 (10.8) Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (18.1) 24.2 (174.8) Net income attributable to JHG 427.6 523.8 (18.4) Assets under management (AUM) Closing Sales Redemptions Net sales Markets FX Reclassification Closing (in US$ billions) AUM (redemptions) AUM 31 Dec 31 Dec 2018 2019 By capability Equities 167.6 29.2 (41.4) (12.2) 47.8 0.8 - 204.0 Fixed Income 72.4 22.1 (26.0) (3.9) 5.4 0.9 - 74.8 Quantitative Equities 44.3 1.5 (12.3) (10.8) 11.6 0.1 - 45.2 Multi-Asset 30.2 9.4 (6.3) 3.1 6.4 0.1 - 39.8 Alternatives 14.0 3.0 (6.6) (3.6) 0.5 0.1 - 11.0 TOTAL 328.5 65.2 (92.6) (27.4) 71.7 2.0 - 374.8

Dividends On 3 February 2020, the Board of Directors of JHG (the Board) recommended a dividend in respect of the fourth quarter 2019 of US$0.36 per share. JHG does not offer a dividend reinvestment plan. Franked amount per Amount per security security USD USD Q1 2019 dividend (paid on 29 May 2019) 0.36 Q2 2019 dividend (paid on 28 August 2019) 0.36 Q3 2019 dividend (paid on 25 November 2019) 0.36 Q4 2019 dividend 0.36 - Record date 18 February 2020 Payment date 5 March 2020 Net tangible assets per ordinary share 31 31 December December 2019 2018 USD USD Net tangible assets per ordinary share 1.68 1.32 Net tangible assets are defined by the ASX as being total assets less intangible assets less total liabilities ranking ahead of, or equally with, claims of ordinary shares. Audit This Appendix 4E has not been audited but is based upon financial statements which have been audited. The financial statements, together with the audit report, which is unqualified, are contained in the attached "Form 10- K", as prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), for the period ended 31 December 2019. Additional disclosures Associates and joint ventures As at 31 December 2019, the Group holds interests in the following associates and joint ventures managed through shareholder agreements with third party investors, accounted for under the equity method: Long Tail Alpha LLC Ownership 20% Movement in controlled entities There have been the following dissolutions of dormant controlled entities in the year ended 31 December 2019. Henderson UK Finance Limited - Dissolved 5 March 2019

H3 Global Advisors Limited - Dissolved 25 December 2019 Basis of preparation The consolidated financial statements contain all adjustments necessary to fairly present the financial position, results of operations and cash flows of JHG in accordance US GAAP. All such adjustments are of a normal recurring nature. Such financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the instructions to Form 10-K pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. Certain information and footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with US GAAP have been condensed or omitted pursuant to such rules and regulations.

Corporate governance principles and recommendations In the opinion of the Directors, the financial records of the Group have been properly maintained, and the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements comply with the appropriate accounting standards and give a true and fair view of the financial position and performance of the Group. This opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively. Additional information Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements and commentary on these results is contained in the attached "Form 10-K", as prescribed by the SEC, for the period ended 31 December 2019.