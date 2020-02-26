Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Janus Henderson Group plc    JHG   JE00BYPZJM29

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

(JHG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Janus Henderson Group Plc: Full Year Results 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 07:56pm EST

Full Year Results 2019

26 February 2020 (London)

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG or the Group) published its Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2019 on 26 February 2020.

The comments below refer to the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019 (the period) unless otherwise stated.

Financial highlights

  • Investment performance strengthened during 2019, with 76% and 77% of our AUM outperforming benchmarks on a three- and five-year basis, respectively, as at 31 December 2019
  • AUM increased to $374.8 billion, up 14% from the year ended 31 December 2018, due to positive markets, partially offset by net outflows
  • 2019 diluted earnings per share was $2.21, or $2.47 on an adjusted basis. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section for information on adjusted non-GAAP figures
  • During the year ended 31 December 2019, we completed the share buyback program and acquired 9.4 million shares of our common stock for $199.9 million

Results for announcement to the market

For the year ended 31 December 2019.

These results for announcement to the market include the information required as part of the Preliminary Final Report to be provided to the ASX under Listing Rule 4.3A and Appendix 4E.

Year ended 31 December

(in US$ millions, unless otherwise stated)

2019

2018

Change

%

Revenue:

Management fees

1,792.3

1,947.4

(8.0)

Performance fees

17.6

7.1

147.9

Shareowner servicing fees

185.4

154.2

20.2

Other revenue

197.1

197.7

(0.3)

Total revenue

2,192.4

2,306.4

(4.9)

Operating expenses:

Employee compensation and benefits

602.5

613.0

(1.7)

Long-term incentive plans

184.3

188.6

(2.3)

Distribution expenses

444.3

446.7

(0.5)

Investment administration

47.9

46.9

2.1

Marketing

31.1

37.9

(17.9)

General, administrative and occupancy

260.8

253.7

2.8

Depreciation and amortization

80.6

69.8

15.5

Total operating expenses

1,651.5

1,656.6

(0.3)

Operating income

540.9

649.8

(16.8)

Interest expense

(15.1)

(15.7)

(3.8)

Investment gains (losses), net

34.2

(40.9)

(183.6)

Other non-operating income (expenses), net

23.5

68.6

(65.7)

Income before taxes

583.5

661.8

(11.8)

Income tax provision

(137.8)

(162.2)

(15.0)

Net income

445.7

499.6

(10.8)

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

(18.1)

24.2

(174.8)

Net income attributable to JHG

427.6

523.8

(18.4)

Assets under management (AUM)

Closing

Sales

Redemptions

Net sales

Markets

FX

Reclassification

Closing

(in US$ billions)

AUM

(redemptions)

AUM

31 Dec

31 Dec

2018

2019

By capability

Equities

167.6

29.2

(41.4)

(12.2)

47.8

0.8

-

204.0

Fixed Income

72.4

22.1

(26.0)

(3.9)

5.4

0.9

-

74.8

Quantitative

Equities

44.3

1.5

(12.3)

(10.8)

11.6

0.1

-

45.2

Multi-Asset

30.2

9.4

(6.3)

3.1

6.4

0.1

-

39.8

Alternatives

14.0

3.0

(6.6)

(3.6)

0.5

0.1

-

11.0

TOTAL

328.5

65.2

(92.6)

(27.4)

71.7

2.0

-

374.8

Dividends

On 3 February 2020, the Board of Directors of JHG (the Board) recommended a dividend in respect of the fourth quarter 2019 of US$0.36 per share. JHG does not offer a dividend reinvestment plan.

Franked

amount

per

Amount per security

security

USD

USD

Q1

2019 dividend (paid on 29 May 2019)

0.36

Q2

2019 dividend (paid on 28 August 2019)

0.36

Q3

2019 dividend (paid on 25 November 2019)

0.36

Q4

2019 dividend

0.36

-

Record date

18 February 2020

Payment date

5 March 2020

Net tangible assets per ordinary share

31

31

December December

2019

2018

USD

USD

Net tangible assets per ordinary share

1.68

1.32

Net tangible assets are defined by the ASX as being total assets less intangible assets less total liabilities ranking ahead of, or equally with, claims of ordinary shares.

Audit

This Appendix 4E has not been audited but is based upon financial statements which have been audited. The financial statements, together with the audit report, which is unqualified, are contained in the attached "Form 10- K", as prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), for the period ended 31 December 2019.

Additional disclosures

Associates and joint ventures

As at 31 December 2019, the Group holds interests in the following associates and joint ventures managed through shareholder agreements with third party investors, accounted for under the equity method:

  • Long Tail Alpha LLC Ownership 20%

Movement in controlled entities

There have been the following dissolutions of dormant controlled entities in the year ended 31 December 2019.

  • Henderson UK Finance Limited - Dissolved 5 March 2019
  • H3 Global Advisors Limited - Dissolved 25 December 2019

Basis of preparation

The consolidated financial statements contain all adjustments necessary to fairly present the financial position, results of operations and cash flows of JHG in accordance US GAAP. All such adjustments are of a normal recurring nature. Such financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the instructions to Form 10-K pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. Certain information and footnote disclosures normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with US GAAP have been condensed or omitted pursuant to such rules and regulations.

Corporate governance principles and recommendations

In the opinion of the Directors, the financial records of the Group have been properly maintained, and the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements comply with the appropriate accounting standards and give a true and fair view of the financial position and performance of the Group. This opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.

Additional information

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements and commentary on these results is contained in the attached "Form 10-K", as prescribed by the SEC, for the period ended 31 December 2019.

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

Janus Henderson has approximately US$375 billion in assets under management (at 31 December 2019), more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 28 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Forward looking statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results and business of Janus Henderson Group plc. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events, and depend on circumstances, that will occur in the future. JHG's actual future results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast.

The content of the websites referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as, or is intended to be, a solicitation for or an offer to provide investment advisory services.

Disclaimer

Janus Henderson Group plc published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 00:55:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
07:56pJANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC : Full Year Results 2019
PU
05:10pJANUS HENDERSON : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
09:17aCoronavirus Concerns Fuel Fresh Selloff in Global Stocks
DJ
07:49aCoronavirus Concerns Fuel Fresh Selloff in Global Stocks
DJ
02/25This Stock has Returned 4,100% Since the Housing Crash
DJ
02/19JANUS HENDERSON : Update - Dividend/Distribution - JHG
PU
02/18JANUS HENDERSON : Dividend Rates
PU
02/18JANUS HENDERSON : 13-f
PU
02/17Jupiter snaps up Merian as UK fund managers consolidate
RE
02/17JANUS HENDERSON : Dividends rise to $1.4 trillion but rate of growth hit by slow..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 251 M
EBIT 2020 657 M
Net income 2020 459 M
Finance 2020 672 M
Yield 2020 6,36%
P/E ratio 2020 9,28x
P/E ratio 2021 9,43x
EV / Sales2020 1,61x
EV / Sales2021 1,55x
Capitalization 4 293 M
Chart JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Janus Henderson Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 26,45  $
Last Close Price 23,43  $
Spread / Highest target 92,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Maccoy Weil Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
John Graham Foggin Head-Operations
Roger Martin James Thompson Chief Financial Officer
Paul Algreen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC-1.27%4 423
BLACKROCK, INC.0.66%78 531
UBS GROUP-4.34%43 334
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-14.31%37 459
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC8.13%29 869
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.43%25 105
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group