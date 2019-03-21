Log in
Janus Henderson : Group Releases 2018 Annual Report and 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting

0
03/21/2019

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) released its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2018, and it is now available on the Janus Henderson Group website.

To access the Annual Report, go to www.janushenderson.com/ir and click on the ‘2018 Annual Report’ page under ‘Group filings, results & events’.

Janus Henderson Group's 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting has also been made available to Janus Henderson Group shareholders today.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting is available on the Janus Henderson Group website at www.janushenderson.com/AGM2019.

About Janus Henderson Group plc

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

Janus Henderson has approximately US$329 billion in assets under management (at 31 December 2018), more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 28 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).


© Business Wire 2019
Income Statement Evolution
