Janus Henderson : Key Dates 3Q20

Key dates for 3Q20
29 July 2020
Janus Henderson Group wishes to advise the following key dates in 3Q20:
|
Last day for processing requests by CDI holders to convert CDIs
|
6
|
August
|
into ordinary shares and UK DIs before the record date for the
|
(Sydney time)
|
2Q20
|
Dividend
|
|
|
Last day for processing requests by UK DI holders to convert UK
|
6
|
August
|
DIs into ordinary shares and CDIs before the record date for the
|
(UK time)
|
2Q20
|
Dividend
|
|
|
Last day for processing requests by ordinary shareholders to
|
6
|
August
|
convert ordinary shares into CDIs and UK DIs before the record
|
(New York time)
|
date for the 2Q20 Dividend
|
|
|
CDIs begin trading on the ASX and ordinary shares begin trading
|
7
|
August
|
on the NYSE on an ex-dividend basis
|
|
|
Record Date for the 2Q20 Dividend
|
10
|
August
|
Processing recommences for requests by CDI holders to convert
|
11
|
August
|
CDIs into ordinary shares and UK DIs, UK DI holders to convert
|
(New York time)
|
UK DIs into ordinary shares and CDIs or by ordinary shareholders
|
|
|
to convert ordinary shares into CDIs and UK DIs
|
|
|
2Q20
|
Dividend payment date
|
26
|
August
|
3Q20
|
Results
|
29 October
The dates given are based on the Directors' expectations and may be subject to change.
|
|
* * *
|
Investor enquiries
|
|
Melanie Horton
|
+44 (0) 20 7818 2905
|
Non-US Investor Relations Manager
|
melanie.horton@janushenderson.com
|
Jim Kurtz
|
+1 (303) 336 4529
|
US Investor Relations Manager
|
jim.kurtz@janushenderson.com
|
Investor Relations
|
investor.relations@janushenderson.com
|
Authorised by:
|
|
Michelle Rosenberg, Company Secretary
|
Janus Henderson Group plc
47 Esplanade, Jersey JE1 0BD Registered in Jersey No. 101484
ABN 67 133 992 766
Disclaimer
Janus Henderson Group plc published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 08:05:03 UTC