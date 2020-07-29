Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Janus Henderson Group plc    JHG   JE00BYPZJM29

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

(JHG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Janus Henderson : Key Dates 3Q20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 04:06am EDT

Key dates for 3Q20

29 July 2020

Janus Henderson Group wishes to advise the following key dates in 3Q20:

Last day for processing requests by CDI holders to convert CDIs

6

August

into ordinary shares and UK DIs before the record date for the

(Sydney time)

2Q20

Dividend

Last day for processing requests by UK DI holders to convert UK

6

August

DIs into ordinary shares and CDIs before the record date for the

(UK time)

2Q20

Dividend

Last day for processing requests by ordinary shareholders to

6

August

convert ordinary shares into CDIs and UK DIs before the record

(New York time)

date for the 2Q20 Dividend

CDIs begin trading on the ASX and ordinary shares begin trading

7

August

on the NYSE on an ex-dividend basis

Record Date for the 2Q20 Dividend

10

August

Processing recommences for requests by CDI holders to convert

11

August

CDIs into ordinary shares and UK DIs, UK DI holders to convert

(New York time)

UK DIs into ordinary shares and CDIs or by ordinary shareholders

to convert ordinary shares into CDIs and UK DIs

2Q20

Dividend payment date

26

August

3Q20

Results

29 October

The dates given are based on the Directors' expectations and may be subject to change.

* * *

Investor enquiries

Melanie Horton

+44 (0) 20 7818 2905

Non-US Investor Relations Manager

melanie.horton@janushenderson.com

Jim Kurtz

+1 (303) 336 4529

US Investor Relations Manager

jim.kurtz@janushenderson.com

Investor Relations

investor.relations@janushenderson.com

Authorised by:

Michelle Rosenberg, Company Secretary

Janus Henderson Group plc

47 Esplanade, Jersey JE1 0BD Registered in Jersey No. 101484

ABN 67 133 992 766

Disclaimer

Janus Henderson Group plc published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 08:05:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
04:16aJANUS HENDERSON : Dividend/Distribution - JHG
PU
04:06aJANUS HENDERSON : Key Dates 3Q20
PU
04:01aJANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Diluted EPS of US$0.55, ..
BU
07/28SSE PLC Appoints John Manzoni as Chairman
DJ
07/24Wall St Week Ahead-Investors hedging, worry about exuberance, as U.S. risks r..
RE
07/20Investors Greet Signs of Progress in European Recovery Negotiations -- Update
DJ
07/20Investors Greet Signs of Progress in European Recovery Negotiations
DJ
07/14Bill Gross predicts value outperforms growth, based on rates correlation
RE
07/13JANUS HENDERSON : Company Debts Soared to a Record $8.3 Trillion by January 2020..
BU
07/02JANUS HENDERSON : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 056 M - -
Net income 2020 30,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 659 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 109x
Yield 2020 6,60%
Capitalization 3 974 M 3 974 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 2 335
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Janus Henderson Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 22,52 $
Last Close Price 22,04 $
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Maccoy Weil Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
John Graham Foggin Head-Operations
Roger Martin James Thompson Chief Financial Officer
Paul Algreen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC-9.86%3 974
BLACKROCK, INC.13.53%87 715
UBS GROUP AG-7.44%44 106
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-28.33%31 670
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.9.92%30 537
STATE STREET CORPORATION-20.24%22 147
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group