Janus Henderson : Key Dates 3Q20

Key dates for 3Q20

29 July 2020

Janus Henderson Group wishes to advise the following key dates in 3Q20:

Last day for processing requests by CDI holders to convert CDIs 6 August into ordinary shares and UK DIs before the record date for the (Sydney time) 2Q20 Dividend Last day for processing requests by UK DI holders to convert UK 6 August DIs into ordinary shares and CDIs before the record date for the (UK time) 2Q20 Dividend Last day for processing requests by ordinary shareholders to 6 August convert ordinary shares into CDIs and UK DIs before the record (New York time) date for the 2Q20 Dividend CDIs begin trading on the ASX and ordinary shares begin trading 7 August on the NYSE on an ex-dividend basis Record Date for the 2Q20 Dividend 10 August Processing recommences for requests by CDI holders to convert 11 August CDIs into ordinary shares and UK DIs, UK DI holders to convert (New York time) UK DIs into ordinary shares and CDIs or by ordinary shareholders to convert ordinary shares into CDIs and UK DIs 2Q20 Dividend payment date 26 August 3Q20 Results 29 October

The dates given are based on the Directors' expectations and may be subject to change.

