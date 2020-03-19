Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Janus Henderson Group plc    JHG   JE00BYPZJM29

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

(JHG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Janus Henderson : Releases 2019 Annual Report and 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE/ASX: JHG) has today made available to shareholders its 2019 Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2019, together with the 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting.

These documents are available to view on the Company's website at www.janushenderson.com/AGM2020.

About Janus Henderson Group plc

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

Janus Henderson has approximately US$375 billion in assets under management (at 31 December 2019), more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 28 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
05:01aJANUS HENDERSON : Releases 2019 Annual Report and 2020 Notice of Annual General ..
BU
03/18JANUS HENDERSON : Kames and janus opt to freeze property funds
AQ
03/17JANUS HENDERSON : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
03/13JANUS HENDERSON : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
03/11JANUS HENDERSON : Director Shareholding
PU
03/08JANUS HENDERSON : Director Shareholding
PU
03/06JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
03/05JANUS HENDERSON : Share Buyback Programme
PU
03/05JANUS HENDERSON : Director Shareholding
PU
03/03JANUS HENDERSON : Chess Depositary Interest - JHG
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 156 M
EBIT 2020 597 M
Net income 2020 442 M
Finance 2020 646 M
Yield 2020 10,4%
P/E ratio 2020 5,68x
P/E ratio 2021 5,81x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
EV / Sales2021 0,86x
Capitalization 2 620 M
Chart JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Janus Henderson Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 22,95  $
Last Close Price 14,30  $
Spread / Highest target 215%
Spread / Average Target 60,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Maccoy Weil Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard D. Gillingwater Chairman
John Graham Foggin Head-Operations
Roger Martin James Thompson Chief Financial Officer
Paul Algreen Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC-41.51%2 620
BLACKROCK, INC.-25.73%58 114
UBS GROUP-36.52%28 894
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-11.27%25 700
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-40.45%25 454
STATE STREET CORPORATION-42.83%16 023
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group