Janus Henderson : Share Buyback Programme

6 March 2020

Share Buyback Programme

Janus Henderson Group plc (the Company) today announced its intention to commence its on-market share buyback programme (Buyback) on and from 6 March 2020.

Under the Buyback, Janus Henderson Group intends to spend up to US$200 million to buy its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and its CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in each case through BofA Securities, Inc. on the NYSE and through Merrill Lynch Equities (Australia) Limited (MLEA) on the ASX. MLEA undertakes to purchase CDIs as principal and sell the CDIs to the Company by way of one or more special crossings.

The Buyback will continue until the Company's Annual General Meeting in 2021, though the Company reserves the right to end the Buyback earlier.

Any repurchases will be effected in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares and CDIs granted by its shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting and in accordance with all relevant regulatory requirements.

Further information regarding the proposed purchase of CDIs on the ASX is provided in the attached Appendix 3C.