Janus Henderson : Update - Dividend/Distribution - JHG

Notification of dividend / distribution

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Payment defaults to AUD for CDI holders resident in Australia and NZD for CDI holders resident in New Zealand. CDI holders resident in New Zealand will receive their payment in NZD as determined at the date of payment by the share registrar, Computershare.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency Payment currency equivalent amount per security AUD - Australian Dollar $ 0.53445600

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

1 USD equals 1.4846 AUD

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange Estimated or Actual? rates not known, date for information to be released Actual Tuesday February 18, 2020

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

Holders who provide a bank account, which accepts deposits in certain currencies, to Computershare can receive payment in the respective currency of that account.

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Tuesday February 18, 2020 17:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Computershare AU: 1300 137 981 or +61 (0)3 9415 4081

Computershare UK: +441534 281842

Computershare US: +1 781 575 2374