JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

(JHG)
02/19 09:53:57 am
25.995 USD   +1.66%
Janus Henderson : Update - Dividend/Distribution - JHG

02/19/2020 | 09:35am EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

JHG - CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday February 19, 2020

Reason for the Update

Dividend exchange rate information

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

67133992766

1.3

ASX issuer code

JHG

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Dividend exchange rate information

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Tuesday February 4, 2020

1.5 Date of this announcement

Wednesday February 19, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

JHG

ASX +Security Description

CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of one quarter

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday December 31, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Tuesday February 18, 2020

2A.5 Ex Date

Monday February 17, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Thursday March 5, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

USD - US Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 0.36000000

2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security

$ 0.53445600

2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information

Estimated or Actual?

to be released

Actual

Tuesday February 18, 2020

2A.9c FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary currency

FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate)

rate): AUD

Primary Currency rate

AUD 1.00

$ 0.67358211

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the

currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to

securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

Yes

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for

dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for

dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution (%)

%

Part 2B - Currency Information

2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).

Yes

2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements

Payment defaults to AUD for CDI holders resident in Australia and NZD for CDI holders resident in New Zealand. CDI holders resident in New Zealand will receive their payment in NZD as determined at the date of payment by the share registrar, Computershare.

2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:

Currency

Payment currency equivalent amount per security

AUD - Australian Dollar

$ 0.53445600

2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments

1 USD equals 1.4846 AUD

2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange

Estimated or Actual?

rates not known, date for information to be released

Actual

Tuesday February 18, 2020

2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?

Yes

2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements

Holders who provide a bank account, which accepts deposits in certain currencies, to Computershare can receive payment in the respective currency of that account.

2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution

Tuesday February 18, 2020 17:00:00

2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged

Computershare AU: 1300 137 981 or +61 (0)3 9415 4081

Computershare UK: +441534 281842

Computershare US: +1 781 575 2374

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount

this time?

per +security

No

$

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

$ 0.36000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

$ 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

$ 0.36000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

100.0000 %

Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

Processing recommences for requests by CDI holders to convert CDIs into ordinary shares and UK DIs or by ordinary shareholders to convert ordinary shares into CDIs and UK DIs on Thursday 20 February (from 8:00am Eastern Time).

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Janus Henderson Group plc published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 14:34:06 UTC
