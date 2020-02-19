Janus Henderson : Update - Dividend/Distribution - JHG

Notification of dividend / distribution
Update Summary
Entity name
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
JHG - CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday February 19, 2020
Reason for the Update
Dividend exchange rate information
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC
1.2
Registered Number Type
ABN
67133992766
1.3
ASX issuer code
JHG
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Dividend exchange rate information
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Tuesday February 4, 2020
1.5 Date of this announcement
Wednesday February 19, 2020
1.6 ASX +Security Code
JHG
ASX +Security Description
CHESS DEPOSITARY INTERESTS 1:1
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of one quarter
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Tuesday December 31, 2019
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.4 +Record Date
Tuesday February 18, 2020
2A.5 Ex Date
Monday February 17, 2020
2A.6 Payment Date
Thursday March 5, 2020
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
USD - US Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
$ 0.36000000
2A.9a AUD equivalent to total dividend/distribution amount per +security
$ 0.53445600
2A.9b If AUD equivalent not known, date for information
Estimated or Actual?
to be released
Actual
Tuesday February 18, 2020
2A.9c FX rate (in format AUD 1.00 / primary currency
FX rate (in format AUD rate/primary currency rate)
rate): AUD
Primary Currency rate
AUD 1.00
$ 0.67358211
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the
Yes
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for
We do not have a securities plan for
dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
2A.13 Withholding tax rate applicable to the dividend/distribution (%)
%
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
Part 2B - Currency Information
2B.1 Does the entity default to payment in certain currencies dependent upon certain attributes such as the banking instruction or registered address of the +securityholder? (For example NZD to residents of New Zealand and/or USD to residents of the U.S.A.).
Yes
2B.2 Please provide a description of your currency arrangements
Payment defaults to AUD for CDI holders resident in Australia and NZD for CDI holders resident in New Zealand. CDI holders resident in New Zealand will receive their payment in NZD as determined at the date of payment by the share registrar, Computershare.
2B.2a Other currency/currencies in which the dividend/distribution will be paid:
Currency
Payment currency equivalent amount per security
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
$ 0.53445600
2B.2b Please provide the exchange rates used for non-primary currency payments
1 USD equals 1.4846 AUD
2B.2c If payment currency equivalent and exchange
Estimated or Actual?
rates not known, date for information to be released
Actual
Tuesday February 18, 2020
2B.3 Can the securityholder choose to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements?
Yes
2B.3a Please describe what choices are available to a securityholder to receive a currency different to the currency they would receive under the default arrangements
Holders who provide a bank account, which accepts deposits in certain currencies, to Computershare can receive payment in the respective currency of that account.
2B.3b Date and time by which any document or communication relating to the above arrangements must be received in order to be effective for this dividend/distribution
Tuesday February 18, 2020 17:00:00
2B.3c Please provide, or indicate where relevant forms can be obtained and how and where they must be lodged
Computershare AU: 1300 137 981 or +61 (0)3 9415 4081
Computershare UK: +441534 281842
Computershare US: +1 781 575 2374
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount
this time?
per +security
No
$
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
$ 0.36000000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked
0.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
$ 0.00000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
$ 0.36000000
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
100.0000 %
Part 5 - Further information
5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
Processing recommences for requests by CDI holders to convert CDIs into ordinary shares and UK DIs or by ordinary shareholders to convert ordinary shares into CDIs and UK DIs on Thursday 20 February (from 8:00am Eastern Time).
5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
Notification of dividend / distribution
