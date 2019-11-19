Japan Airlines : Announces Major International Network Expansion Plan at Tokyo`s Metropolitan Airports in 2020

In response to the allocation of new daytime slots at Tokyo-Haneda International Airport in 2020, Japan Airlines today announced the expansion of its global network between Japan and the U.S., Finland, Russia, Australia, India and China. As a result, the carrier will feature 34 international routes at Tokyo-Haneda airport, starting March 29, 2020.

For operations at Tokyo-Narita International Airport, the carrier recently announced new services in 2020 to Bengaluru, Vladivostok, and an additional flight to San Francisco. JAL`s new subsidiary carrier, ZIPAIR Tokyo, will launch its inaugural services between Tokyo-Narita and Bangkok, Thailand in May 2020 and Seoul Incheon, Korea in July 2020. And in 2021, JAL will establish a new evening flight from Tokyo-Narita to Chicago O`Hare International Airport to strengthen its international network with Pacific Joint Business partner, American Airlines.

'The expansion of these new services at Tokyo`s metropolitan airports will provide convenient options to our business and leisure customers in Japan and throughout the world. With the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, we look forward to serving our valued customers through Tokyo`s Haneda and Narita airports, while providing a seamless travel experience,' said Tetsuya Onuki, Managing Executive Officer - International Route Marketing.

The following plans and schedules are based on the approvals from the relevant authorities.

【Highlights on New Services at Tokyo`s Metropolitan Airports】

Continental United States Routes/Americas

Japan Airlines Operated Routes

- Will establish new services between Tokyo-Haneda and Chicago (ORD), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Los Angeles (LAX)

- Offer two daily flights between Tokyo-Haneda and New York (JFK)

- Will establish additional service between Tokyo-Narita and Chicago (ORD) in 2021

Joint Business Partner, American Airlines Operated Routes

- Will establish new services between Tokyo-Haneda and Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Los Angeles (LAX)

As a result, Japan Airlines and American Airlines will offer a total of 18 daily flights via Tokyo`s metropolitan airports at Haneda and Narita by the year 2021.

Hawaii Routes

- Will establish new services between Tokyo-Haneda and Honolulu (HNL)

- As a result, JAL to offer four daily flights between Tokyo`s metropolitan airports and Honolulu. (Two Daily via Tokyo-Haneda and Two Daily via Tokyo-Narita)

- Will continue to offer one daily flight between Tokyo-Narita and Kona (KOA)

Finland Routes

Japan Airlines Operated Route

- Will establish new service between Tokyo-Haneda and Helsinki (HEL)

Joint Business Partner, Finnair Operated Route

- Will establish new service between Tokyo-Haneda and Helsinki (HEL)

Japan Airlines and Finnair will aim to accommodate the needs of customers by establishing flights with two different schedules between Tokyo-Haneda and Helsinki.

Russia Route

- Will establish new service between Tokyo-Haneda and Moscow Sheremetyevo (SVO)

- Will aim to strengthen the partnership with Aeroflot Russian Airlines

Australia Route

- Will establish new service between Tokyo-Haneda and Sydney (SYD)

India Route

- Will establish new service between Tokyo-Haneda and Delhi (DEL)

China Route

- Will establish new service between Tokyo-Haneda and Dalian (DLC)

- Offer two daily flights between Tokyo-Haneda and Shanghai Pudong (PVG)

For customers who have purchased a reservation with a suspended flight shown above, refer to the URL below.

https://www.jal.co.jp/en/info/2019/inter/20191119/index.html

Appendix - Notes

(1) Tokyo-Narita=Dallas Fort Worth [DFW] (JL012/JL011) / Tokyo-Narita=New York [JFK] (JL004/JL003) will be suspended. Tokyo-Narita=Chicago [ORD] (JL010/JL009) will be temporarily suspended between March 29, 2020 to February 14, 2021. Aircraft configuration will change for Tokyo-Narita=Los Angeles [LAX] (JL062/JL061). For flights departing on March 28, 2020 on JL009 (Chicago O'Hare), JL011 (Dallas Fort Worth), and JL003 (New York) flights will arrive into Tokyo Haneda airport.

(2) Tokyo-Narita=Honolulu [HNL] (JL780/JL781/JL782/JL789) will be suspended. JL71/JL73 from Honolulu to Tokyo Haneda will start operations on March 28, 2020.

(3) Tokyo- Narita=Helsinki [HEL] (JL413/JL414) will be suspended. JL48 from Helsinki to Tokyo Haneda will start operations on March 28, 2020.

(4) Tokyo-Narita = Moscow Domodedovo [DME] (JL421/JL422) will be suspended.

(5) Tokyo-Narita = Sydney [SYD] (JL771/JL772) will be suspended.

(6) Tokyo-Narita=Delhi [DEL] (JL749/JL740) will be suspended. In addition, the HND=DEL route will be operated with a Boeing 777-200ER (SS2) on/after July 1, 2020.