JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.

(9201)
Japan Airlines : Announces New Strategic GDS Partnership

10/02/2019

As Japan Airlines (JAL) takes the next step in its global growth strategy, the airline today announced a reinforced partnership with Amadeus on an extended distribution and IT agreement. Through this agreement, JAL will benefit from enhanced technology as Amadeus becomes JAL's recommended distribution partner in the Japanese market.

With this latest agreement, Amadeus' global network of travel sellers will have access to a broader range of JAL's content, including the full range of international, as well as preferred and negotiated fares. All of this content will be available for travel sellers to shop, book and service through the Amadeus Travel Platform.

In addition, because JAL relies on Amadeus' passenger service system, Amadeus-connected travel agents will enjoy real-time, accurate and efficient information sharing with complete visibility of the airline's inventory; all designed to enable travel sellers to deliver even greater customer service.

As a result, Access Co., Ltd., which operates 「AXESS」, the current recommended GDS system, will be terminated on March 31, 2021.

Disclaimer

Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 06:27:05 UTC
