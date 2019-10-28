Log in
Japan Airlines Co., Ltd.

JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.

(9201)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan Airlines : Certified as SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline for the 2nd Consecutive Year

0
10/28/2019 | 02:12am EDT

Japan Airlines (JAL), a member of the oneworld® alliance, was certified as a 5-Star Airline for the second consecutive year by International air transport rating organization, Skytrax. The 5-Star rating is awarded to airlines that provide exceptional and outstanding services to their passengers. There are currently ten 5-Star airlines in the world, including Japan Airlines.

According to Skytrax1, 'the Star Ratings by Skytrax are awarded following the in-depth assessment and analysis of an airline's front-line Product and Service quality standards, covering both the onboard and airport environments.'

Skytrax recognized JAL's efforts to improve services, while providing excellent standards of comfort and inflight seating, combined with high standards of staff service across both the airport and onboard experience.

Recent Service Enhancements
- Operating the new Airbus A350 aircraft on Japan domestic routes
- Renewal of JAL First Class lounge at Narita Airport
- Renewal of JAL smart phone application (Japan Region)
- Renewal of Japan domestic reservation system

In June 2019, JAL was awarded by customers for featuring the World`s Best Economy Class at the annual Skytrax World Airline Awards Ceremony. In addition, JAL was recognized as Japan`s Best Airline for the third consecutive year in the 2019 TripAdvisor® Travelers' Choice™ awards for Airlines.

The JAL Group will continue to embrace new challenges to deliver greater customer convenience, enhance its networks, and improve the quality of its products and services.

1 About Skytrax: https://skytraxratings.com/worlds-5-star-airlines

Disclaimer

Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 06:11:09 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
