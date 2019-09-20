Japan Airlines : Extends Support for Regions Affected by Typhoon Faxai

During September 7~9, 2019, a historic typhoon hit the Kanto/Chiba region and the damages have been extensive, including the destruction of homes, widespread power and water outage, and the loss of precious lives. The JAL Group would like to send our sincere condolences to all who have lost loved ones during this difficult time. In order to support the affected regions, the JAL Group today announced the following actions.

1. Donation of JPY 5,000,000 toward the relief fund in Chiba Prefecture

The donation will be provided through the committee of the Chiba Prefecture Social Welfare Service Corporation, Chiba Community Chest Society, and the Japanese Red Cross Society

2. Donation toward affected areas near Narita Airport

Narita, Shibayama, Tako, Yokoshibahikari, Sammu, Katori, Tomisato, Kozaki, Sakae

3. JAL Mileage Bank Member Donation Drive

JAL offers its full support to devastated areas and is calling on its JAL Mileage Bank members to donate miles to raise funds necessary for relief work. Donations will be provided to the Chiba Prefecture Social Welfare Service Corporation and Community Chest Society.

Application Period: September 24 (17:00) through October 31, 2019 (23:59) Japan Time

Mileage for Application: Donation will be accepted in units of 500 miles, as an amount of JPY 500 per donation. JMB members can make mileage donations on JAL's website.

(URL will become available on September 24)

http://www.jal.co.jp/en/jalmile/use/charity/2019/typhoon15

4. JAL Group Employee Donation Drive

The company will be accepting voluntary donations from JAL Group employees which will be donated to the Social Welfare Service Corporation and Central Community Chest Society.

Details on Relief Efforts

https://www.akaihane.or.jp.e.gt.hp.transer.com/saigai-news/gienkin/6725/

In addition, the JAL Group has supported the regions by taking the following actions:

1) Distribution of relief food for regions near Narita Airport

5,000 Instant Noodles

20,000 Disposable Forks/Knives

1,000 Paper Cups

2) Utilizing deicing vehicles to provide water for baths

1 nursing home at Yokoshibahikari

3 nursing homes at Tako

3) Distribution of tarpaulin sheets

700 at government offices between Inashiki and Yokoshibahikari

1,000 between Shibayama and Kyonan

4) Providing volunteers at disaster support centers

Since September 15, a total of 35 volunteers have been sent to support these regions.

Through September 24, the company will continue to send 3 staff to these regions.