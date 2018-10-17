Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Airlines Co Ltd    9201   JP3705200008

JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD (9201)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Japan Airlines : JAL Announces International Fare Fuel Surcharge for Tickets Issued Between December 2018 and January 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 09:13am CEST

Japan Airlines (JAL) has requested for approval from the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Tourism (MLIT) to set the level of fuel surcharge on international passenger tickets purchased in Japan between December 1, 2018 and January 31, 2019.

JAL sets fuel surcharge levels bimonthly based on the 2-month average price of Singapore kerosene-type jet fuel. The price of Singapore kerosene-type jet fuel during the two month period of August and September 2018 averaged US$89.35 per barrel, which accounted for 9,956 yen in the average exchange rate of 111.43 JPY/USD during the same period.

As a result, with reference to the fuel surcharge benchmark list for FY2018 in Japanese yen, this corresponds to Zone D of fuel surcharges. From December 1, 2018 to January 31, 2019, it will range from 1,000 yen on a Japan - Korea ticket to 14,000 yen on Japan - USA ticket per person per sector flown, on tickets for travel originating in Japan.

Fuel Surcharge for the period: December 1, 2018 ~ January 31, 2019

Current Level: Zone D

(Applicable on/before Nov. 30, 2018)

New Level: Zone D

(Applicable on/after Dec. 1, 2018)

Based on average price of fuel:

JPY 9,659/barrel

JPY 9,956/barrel

Route (Per person per sector flown)

For travel originating in Japan

For travel originating in Japan

Japan - Korea, Far East Russia

1,000 Yen

1,000 Yen

Japan - East Asia (excluding Korea)

3,500 Yen

3,500 Yen

Japan - Guam, Palau, Philippines, Vietnam, Russia (*1)

4,000 Yen

4,000 Yen

Japan - Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Russia (*2)

6,500 Yen

6,500 Yen

Japan - Hawaii, India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia

8,500 Yen

8,500 Yen

Japan - Canada, Europe, Middle East, Oceania, USA (excluding Hawaii)

14,000 Yen

14,000 Yen

(*1) Russia -> Irkutsk
(*2) Russia -> Novosibirsk

- For full details about JAL's fuel surcharge policy, please refer to http://www.jal.co.jp/en/inter/if.html
- The surcharge applies to flights operated by Japan Airlines as well as code-share flights operated by other airlines.
- The planned level of fuel surcharge is subject to government approval.

###

Disclaimer

Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 07:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
09:13aJAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Announces International Fare Fuel Surcharge for Tickets Iss..
PU
10/08JAPAN AIRLINES : and China Eastern Airlines Seek Antitrust Immunized Joint Ventu..
AQ
10/06JAPAN AIRLINES : Typhoon hits Korean Peninsula, disrupts flights in Japan
AQ
10/05JAPAN AIRLINES : and China Eastern Airlines Seek Antitrust Immunized Joint Ventu..
PU
10/04JAPAN AIRLINES : to Provide Lander Development Facility for ispace's HAKUTO-R Pr..
PU
09/30JAPAN AIRLINES : Strong typhoon nears southwest Japan, to make landfall later in..
AQ
09/29JAPAN AIRLINES : Strong typhoon approaching southern Japan, may make landfall Su..
AQ
09/28JAPAN AIRLINES : Announces Seattle-Tokyo Service
AQ
09/27ALASKA AIR : Japan Airlines Announces Nonstop Flight Between Tokyo-Narita and Se..
AQ
09/26JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Announces Nonstop Flight Between Tokyo-Narita and Seattle S..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Boeing lands order from Japan Airlines 
2016Four U.S. airlines nab daytime rights at Haneda Airport 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 472 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 123 B
Finance 2019 290 B
Yield 2019 2,88%
P/E ratio 2019 10,96
P/E ratio 2020 11,14
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,72x
Capitalization 1 341 B
Chart JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Japan Airlines Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4 712  JPY
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuji Akasaka President & Representative Director
Masaru Onishi Chairman
Yoshiharu Ueki Chairman
Norikazu Saito Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Kimie Iwata Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-13.71%11 951
DELTA AIR LINES-7.43%35 686
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC20.68%21 857
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-10.48%15 238
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.59%14 916
AIR CHINA LTD.-42.21%14 048
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.