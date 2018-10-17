Japan Airlines : JAL Announces International Fare Fuel Surcharge for Tickets Issued Between December 2018 and January 2019

Japan Airlines (JAL) has requested for approval from the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Tourism (MLIT) to set the level of fuel surcharge on international passenger tickets purchased in Japan between December 1, 2018 and January 31, 2019.

JAL sets fuel surcharge levels bimonthly based on the 2-month average price of Singapore kerosene-type jet fuel. The price of Singapore kerosene-type jet fuel during the two month period of August and September 2018 averaged US$89.35 per barrel, which accounted for 9,956 yen in the average exchange rate of 111.43 JPY/USD during the same period.

As a result, with reference to the fuel surcharge benchmark list for FY2018 in Japanese yen, this corresponds to Zone D of fuel surcharges. From December 1, 2018 to January 31, 2019, it will range from 1,000 yen on a Japan - Korea ticket to 14,000 yen on Japan - USA ticket per person per sector flown, on tickets for travel originating in Japan.

Fuel Surcharge for the period: December 1, 2018 ~ January 31, 2019 Current Level: Zone D (Applicable on/before Nov. 30, 2018) New Level: Zone D (Applicable on/after Dec. 1, 2018) Based on average price of fuel: JPY 9,659/barrel JPY 9,956/barrel Route (Per person per sector flown) For travel originating in Japan For travel originating in Japan Japan - Korea, Far East Russia 1,000 Yen 1,000 Yen Japan - East Asia (excluding Korea) 3,500 Yen 3,500 Yen Japan - Guam, Palau, Philippines, Vietnam, Russia (*1) 4,000 Yen 4,000 Yen Japan - Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Russia (*2) 6,500 Yen 6,500 Yen Japan - Hawaii, India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia 8,500 Yen 8,500 Yen Japan - Canada, Europe, Middle East, Oceania, USA (excluding Hawaii) 14,000 Yen 14,000 Yen

(*1) Russia -> Irkutsk

(*2) Russia -> Novosibirsk

- For full details about JAL's fuel surcharge policy, please refer to http://www.jal.co.jp/en/inter/if.html

- The surcharge applies to flights operated by Japan Airlines as well as code-share flights operated by other airlines.

- The planned level of fuel surcharge is subject to government approval.

###