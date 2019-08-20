Japan Airlines : JAL Announces International Fare Fuel Surcharge for Tickets Issued Between October and November 2019
08/20/2019 | 02:22am EDT
Japan Airlines (JAL) has requested for approval from the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) to set the level of fuel surcharge on international passenger tickets purchased in Japan between October 1 and November 30, 2019.
JAL sets fuel surcharge levels bimonthly based on the 2-month average price of Singapore kerosene-type jet fuel. The price of Singapore kerosene-type jet fuel during the two month period of June and July 2019 averaged US$76.58 per barrel, which accounted for 8,282 yen in the average exchange rate of 108.14 JPY/USD during the same period.
As a result, with reference to the fuel surcharge benchmark list for FY2019 in Japanese yen, this corresponds to Zone C. From October 1 to November 30, it will range from 500 yen on a Japan - Korea ticket to 10,500 yen on a Japan - USA ticket per person per sector flown, for travel originating in Japan.
Fuel Surcharge for the period: October 1, 2019 ~ November 30, 2019
Current Level: Zone D
(Applicable till Sep 30, 2019)
New Level: Zone C
(Applicable on/after Oct 1, 2019)
Based on average price of fuel:
JPY 9,073/barrel
JPY 8,282/barrel
Route(Per person per sector flown)
For travel originating in Japan
For travel originating in Japan
Japan - Korea, Far East Russia
1,000 Yen
500 Yen
Japan - East Asia (excluding Korea)
3,500 Yen
2,500 Yen
Japan - Guam, Palau, Philippines, Vietnam, Russia (*1)
4,000 Yen
3,000 Yen
Japan - Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Russia (*2)
6,500 Yen
4,500 Yen
Japan - Hawaii, India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia
8,500 Yen
6,000 Yen
Japan - Canada, Europe, Middle East, Oceania, USA , Mexico
14,000 Yen
10,500 Yen
(*1) Russia -> Irkutsk (*2) Russia -> Novosibirsk - For full details about JAL's fuel surcharge policy, please refer to http://www.jal.co.jp/en/inter/if.html - The surcharge applies to flights operated by Japan Airlines as well as code-share flights operated by other airlines. - The planned level of fuel surcharge is subject to government approval.
