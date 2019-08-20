Japan Airlines : JAL Announces International Fare Fuel Surcharge for Tickets Issued Between October and November 2019

Japan Airlines (JAL) has requested for approval from the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) to set the level of fuel surcharge on international passenger tickets purchased in Japan between October 1 and November 30, 2019.

JAL sets fuel surcharge levels bimonthly based on the 2-month average price of Singapore kerosene-type jet fuel. The price of Singapore kerosene-type jet fuel during the two month period of June and July 2019 averaged US$76.58 per barrel, which accounted for 8,282 yen in the average exchange rate of 108.14 JPY/USD during the same period.

As a result, with reference to the fuel surcharge benchmark list for FY2019 in Japanese yen, this corresponds to Zone C. From October 1 to November 30, it will range from 500 yen on a Japan - Korea ticket to 10,500 yen on a Japan - USA ticket per person per sector flown, for travel originating in Japan.