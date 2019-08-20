Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Airlines Co Ltd    9201   JP3705200008

JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD

(9201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan Airlines : JAL Announces International Fare Fuel Surcharge for Tickets Issued Between October and November 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 02:22am EDT

Japan Airlines (JAL) has requested for approval from the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) to set the level of fuel surcharge on international passenger tickets purchased in Japan between October 1 and November 30, 2019.

JAL sets fuel surcharge levels bimonthly based on the 2-month average price of Singapore kerosene-type jet fuel. The price of Singapore kerosene-type jet fuel during the two month period of June and July 2019 averaged US$76.58 per barrel, which accounted for 8,282 yen in the average exchange rate of 108.14 JPY/USD during the same period.

As a result, with reference to the fuel surcharge benchmark list for FY2019 in Japanese yen, this corresponds to Zone C. From October 1 to November 30, it will range from 500 yen on a Japan - Korea ticket to 10,500 yen on a Japan - USA ticket per person per sector flown, for travel originating in Japan.

Fuel Surcharge for the period: October 1, 2019 ~ November 30, 2019

Current Level: Zone D

(Applicable till Sep 30, 2019)

New Level: Zone C

(Applicable on/after Oct 1, 2019)

Based on average price of fuel:

JPY 9,073/barrel

JPY 8,282/barrel

Route (Per person per sector flown)

For travel originating in Japan

For travel originating in Japan

Japan - Korea, Far East Russia

1,000 Yen

500 Yen

Japan - East Asia (excluding Korea)

3,500 Yen

2,500 Yen

Japan - Guam, Palau, Philippines, Vietnam, Russia (*1)

4,000 Yen

3,000 Yen

Japan - Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Russia (*2)

6,500 Yen

4,500 Yen

Japan - Hawaii, India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia

8,500 Yen

6,000 Yen

Japan - Canada, Europe, Middle East, Oceania, USA , Mexico

14,000 Yen

10,500 Yen

(*1) Russia -> Irkutsk
(*2) Russia -> Novosibirsk
- For full details about JAL's fuel surcharge policy, please refer to http://www.jal.co.jp/en/inter/if.html
- The surcharge applies to flights operated by Japan Airlines as well as code-share flights operated by other airlines.
- The planned level of fuel surcharge is subject to government approval.

Disclaimer

Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 06:21:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
02:22aJAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Cargo Fuel Surcharge from the Month of September 2019
PU
02:22aJAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Announces International Fare Fuel Surcharge for Tickets Iss..
PU
08/19JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Updates Security Checkpoint Cut-off Time for Japan Domestic..
PU
08/13HAWAIIAN : Airlines Awarded New Haneda-Honolulu Route
AQ
08/12UPDATE2 : Kin remember victims of 1985 JAL crash on 34th anniversary
AQ
08/12UPDATE1 : Kin remember victims of 1985 JAL crash on 34th anniversary
AQ
08/05JAPAN AIRLINES : Conducting VR Maintenance Training Trial Program; creating New ..
AQ
08/02JAPAN AIRLINES : Conducting VR Maintenance Training Trial Program
PU
08/01JAPAN AIRLINES : Announces Freighter Codeshare Agreement with Kalitta Air
PU
07/31JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Group Announces Consolidated Financial Results for First Qu..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 543 B
EBIT 2020 170 B
Net income 2020 114 B
Finance 2020 254 B
Yield 2020 3,34%
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
P/E ratio 2021 9,30x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
EV / Sales2021 0,55x
Capitalization 1 147 B
Chart JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Japan Airlines Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 4 328,00  JPY
Last Close Price 3 308,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 42,1%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuji Akasaka President & Representative Director
Yoshiharu Ueki Chairman
Norikazu Saito Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Hideki Kikuyama Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Toshinori Shin Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-13.97%10 762
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.61%37 598
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC0.19%21 309
AIR CHINA LTD.3.27%15 053
ANA HOLDINGS INC-6.23%11 262
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-20.37%10 603
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group