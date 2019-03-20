Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Airlines Co Ltd    9201   JP3705200008

JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD

(9201)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan Airlines : JAL Cargo Fuel Surcharge from the Month of April 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 06:15am EDT

Japan Airlines (JAL) has applied to the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) to revise its international cargo fuel surcharge for flights departing from Japan from April 1, 2019.

JAL adjusts its cargo fuel surcharge levels on a monthly basis by using the one-month average fuel price of Singapore kerosene of the month before last. As the average fuel price of Singapore kerosene for the month of February 2019 was US$78.02 per barrel, the benchmark fuel price used for calculation of the fuel surcharge level will be within the range of US$75.00 to US$79.99 per barrel (refer to the table below).

The international cargo fuel surcharge will therefore be 24 yen per kg on long-haul international routes, 12 yen per kg on medium-haul international routes, and 12 yen per kg on short-haul routes.

International Cargo Surcharge

Benchmark

Fuel Price Range

(US$/bbl)

Surcharge by Route (per kg)

1.Long-haul Routes

Japan - Americas, Europe,
Middle East, Africa

2. Medium-haul Routes

All routes other than
1 & 3

3. Short-haul Routes

China, Guam, Hong Kong, Korea, Philippines, Taiwan

125.00 - 129.99

JPY 84

JPY 42

JPY 42

120.00 - 124.99

JPY 78

JPY 39

JPY 39

115.00 - 119.99

JPY 72

JPY 36

JPY 36

110.00 - 114.99

JPY 66

JPY 33

JPY 33

105.00 - 109.99

JPY 60

JPY 30

JPY 30

100.00 - 104.99

JPY 54

JPY 27

JPY 27

95.00 - 99.99

JPY 48

JPY 24

JPY 24

90.00 - 94.99

JPY 42

JPY 21

JPY 21

85.00 - 89.99

JPY 36

JPY 18

JPY 18

80.00 - 84.99

JPY 30

JPY 15

JPY 15

Level from April 1, 2019
75.00 - 79.99

JPY 24

JPY 12

JPY 12

Current Level
70.00 - 74.99

JPY 18

JPY 9

JPY 9

65.00 - 69.99

JPY 12

JPY 6

JPY 6

60.00 - 64.99

JPY 6

JPY 3

JPY 3

Below 60.00

Discontinued

###

Disclaimer

Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 10:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
06:15aJAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Cargo Fuel Surcharge from the Month of April 2019
PU
04:59aJAPAN AIRLINES : pilots AI airport service
AQ
03/19JAPAN AIRLINES : will launch a new service to Seattle on March 31
AQ
03/19JAPAN AIRLINES : Images of Japan rugby players adorn JAL plane ahead of World Cu..
AQ
03/18JAPAN AIRLINES : pilots AI airport service
AQ
03/16JAPAN AIRLINES : Excess alcohol levels detected in Japan pilot ahead of flight
AQ
03/14JAPAN AIRLINES : Japanese firms seek fresh base for investments
AQ
03/13ACCENTURE : JAL Works with Accenture to Pilot Artificial Intelligence-Enhanced A..
AQ
03/11TALES FROM THE TRAVELING TITO : Part I
AQ
03/09JAPAN AIRLINES : How not to freeze in Hokkaido
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 487 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 135 B
Finance 2019 298 B
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 10,42
P/E ratio 2020 11,43
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
Capitalization 1 365 B
Chart JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Japan Airlines Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4 703  JPY
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuji Akasaka President & Representative Director
Yoshiharu Ueki Chairman
Norikazu Saito Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Hideki Kikuyama Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Toshinori Shin Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD1.74%12 235
DELTA AIR LINES INC.2.12%34 599
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC-2.85%21 696
AIR CHINA LTD.30.50%19 692
RYANAIR HOLDINGS12.56%15 453
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-10.61%14 533
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.