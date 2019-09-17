Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Airlines Co Ltd    9201   JP3705200008

JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD

(9201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan Airlines : JAL Cargo Fuel Surcharge from the Month of October 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 02:27am EDT

Japan Airlines (JAL) has applied to the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) to revise its international cargo fuel surcharge for flights departing Japan from October 1, 2019.

JAL adjusts its cargo fuel surcharge levels on a monthly basis by using the one-month average fuel price of Singapore kerosene of the month before last. As the average fuel price of Singapore kerosene for the month of August 2019 was US$74.60 per barrel, the benchmark fuel price used for calculation of the fuel surcharge level will be within the range of US$70.00 to US$74.99 per barrel (refer to the table below).

The international cargo fuel surcharge will therefore be 18 yen per kg on long-haul international routes, 9 yen per kg on medium-haul international routes, and 9 yen per kg on short-haul routes.

International Cargo Surcharge

Benchmark

Fuel Price Range

(US$/bbl)

Surcharge by Route (per kg)

1.Long-haul Routes

Japan - Americas, Europe,
Middle East, Africa

2. Medium-haul Routes

All routes other than
1 & 3

3. Short-haul Routes

China, Guam, Hong Kong, Korea, Philippines, Taiwan

125.00 - 129.99

JPY 84

JPY 42

JPY 42

120.00 - 124.99

JPY 78

JPY 39

JPY 39

115.00 - 119.99

JPY 72

JPY 36

JPY 36

110.00 - 114.99

JPY 66

JPY 33

JPY 33

105.00 - 109.99

JPY 60

JPY 30

JPY 30

100.00 - 104.99

JPY 54

JPY 27

JPY 27

95.00 - 99.99

JPY 48

JPY 24

JPY 24

90.00 - 94.99

JPY 42

JPY 21

JPY 21

85.00 - 89.99

JPY 36

JPY 18

JPY 18

80.00 - 84.99

JPY 30

JPY 15

JPY 15

Current Level

75.00 - 79.99

JPY 24

JPY 12

JPY 12

Level from October 1, 2019

70.00 - 74.99

JPY 18

JPY 9

JPY 9

65.00 - 69.99

JPY 12

JPY 6

JPY 6

60.00 - 64.99

JPY 6

JPY 3

JPY 3

Below 60.00

Discontinued

Disclaimer

Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 06:26:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
02:27aJAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Cargo Fuel Surcharge from the Month of October 2019
PU
09/13JAPAN AIRLINES : US fines Japan Airlines $300,000 over long flight delays
AQ
09/13Port authority launches outreach survey of local queens businesses as part of..
AQ
09/12JAPAN AIRLINES : Announces Relocation Plans to Moscow Sheremetyevo International..
PU
09/11JAPAN AIRLINES : and Aircalin announce Codeshare Agreement
PU
09/04GENERAL ELECTRIC : Japan Airlines selects GE Aviation for Digital Records System..
AQ
08/28JAPAN AIRLINES : Unveiling New Amenity Kits for JAL International Business Class..
AQ
08/28JAPAN AIRLINES : Introduces 2019 Autumn Menus on International Flights
AQ
08/22JAPAN AIRLINES : Renews Safety Video for International and Domestic Flights
PU
08/21JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL to Start Operating the Boeing 787-8 on Japan Domestic Route..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 541 B
EBIT 2020 170 B
Net income 2020 114 B
Finance 2020 254 B
Yield 2020 3,20%
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
P/E ratio 2021 9,75x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
EV / Sales2021 0,58x
Capitalization 1 198 B
Chart JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Japan Airlines Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4 347,78  JPY
Last Close Price 3 455,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuji Akasaka President & Representative Director
Yoshiharu Ueki Chairman
Norikazu Saito Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Hideki Kikuyama Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Toshinori Shin Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-10.14%11 084
DELTA AIR LINES INC.18.38%38 875
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC6.01%23 470
AIR CHINA LTD.13.74%16 654
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-3.12%12 840
ANA HOLDINGS INC-1.66%11 728
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group