Japan Airlines : JAL Cargo Fuel Surcharge from the Month of October 2019

Japan Airlines (JAL) has applied to the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) to revise its international cargo fuel surcharge for flights departing Japan from October 1, 2019.

JAL adjusts its cargo fuel surcharge levels on a monthly basis by using the one-month average fuel price of Singapore kerosene of the month before last. As the average fuel price of Singapore kerosene for the month of August 2019 was US$74.60 per barrel, the benchmark fuel price used for calculation of the fuel surcharge level will be within the range of US$70.00 to US$74.99 per barrel (refer to the table below).

The international cargo fuel surcharge will therefore be 18 yen per kg on long-haul international routes, 9 yen per kg on medium-haul international routes, and 9 yen per kg on short-haul routes.