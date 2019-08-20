Japan Airlines : JAL Cargo Fuel Surcharge from the Month of September 2019

Japan Airlines (JAL) has applied to the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) to revise its international cargo fuel surcharge for flights departing from Japan from September 1, 2019.
JAL adjusts its cargo fuel surcharge levels on a monthly basis by using the one-month average fuel price of Singapore kerosene of the month before last. As the average fuel price of Singapore kerosene for the month of July 2019 was US$78.29 per barrel, the benchmark fuel price used for calculation of the fuel surcharge level will be within the range of US$75.00 to US$79.99 per barrel (refer to the table below).
The international cargo fuel surcharge will therefore be 24 yen per kg on long-haul international routes, 12 yen per kg on medium-haul international routes, and 12 yen per kg on short-haul routes.
|
International Cargo Surcharge
|
Benchmark
Fuel Price Range
(US$/bbl)
|
Surcharge by Route (per kg)
|
1.Long-haul Routes
Japan - Americas, Europe,
Middle East, Africa
|
2. Medium-haul Routes
All routes other than
1 & 3
|
3. Short-haul Routes
China, Guam, Hong Kong, Korea, Philippines, Taiwan
|
125.00 - 129.99
|
JPY 84
|
JPY 42
|
JPY 42
|
120.00 - 124.99
|
JPY 78
|
JPY 39
|
JPY 39
|
115.00 - 119.99
|
JPY 72
|
JPY 36
|
JPY 36
|
110.00 - 114.99
|
JPY 66
|
JPY 33
|
JPY 33
|
105.00 - 109.99
|
JPY 60
|
JPY 30
|
JPY 30
|
100.00 - 104.99
|
JPY 54
|
JPY 27
|
JPY 27
|
95.00 - 99.99
|
JPY 48
|
JPY 24
|
JPY 24
|
90.00 - 94.99
|
JPY 42
|
JPY 21
|
JPY 21
|
85.00 - 89.99
|
JPY 36
|
JPY 18
|
JPY 18
|
80.00 - 84.99
|
JPY 30
|
JPY 15
|
JPY 15
|
Level from Sep 1, 2019
75.00 - 79.99
|
JPY 24
|
JPY 12
|
JPY 12
|
Current Level
70.00 - 74.99
|
JPY 18
|
JPY 9
|
JPY 9
|
65.00 - 69.99
|
JPY 12
|
JPY 6
|
JPY 6
|
60.00 - 64.99
|
JPY 6
|
JPY 3
|
JPY 3
|
Below 60.00
|
Discontinued
Disclaimer
Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 06:21:08 UTC