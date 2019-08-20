Japan Airlines : JAL Cargo Fuel Surcharge from the Month of September 2019

Japan Airlines (JAL) has applied to the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) to revise its international cargo fuel surcharge for flights departing from Japan from September 1, 2019.

JAL adjusts its cargo fuel surcharge levels on a monthly basis by using the one-month average fuel price of Singapore kerosene of the month before last. As the average fuel price of Singapore kerosene for the month of July 2019 was US$78.29 per barrel, the benchmark fuel price used for calculation of the fuel surcharge level will be within the range of US$75.00 to US$79.99 per barrel (refer to the table below).

The international cargo fuel surcharge will therefore be 24 yen per kg on long-haul international routes, 12 yen per kg on medium-haul international routes, and 12 yen per kg on short-haul routes.

International Cargo Surcharge Benchmark Fuel Price Range (US$/bbl) Surcharge by Route (per kg) 1.Long-haul Routes Japan - Americas, Europe,

Middle East, Africa 2. Medium-haul Routes All routes other than

1 & 3 3. Short-haul Routes China, Guam, Hong Kong, Korea, Philippines, Taiwan 125.00 - 129.99 JPY 84 JPY 42 JPY 42 120.00 - 124.99 JPY 78 JPY 39 JPY 39 115.00 - 119.99 JPY 72 JPY 36 JPY 36 110.00 - 114.99 JPY 66 JPY 33 JPY 33 105.00 - 109.99 JPY 60 JPY 30 JPY 30 100.00 - 104.99 JPY 54 JPY 27 JPY 27 95.00 - 99.99 JPY 48 JPY 24 JPY 24 90.00 - 94.99 JPY 42 JPY 21 JPY 21 85.00 - 89.99 JPY 36 JPY 18 JPY 18 80.00 - 84.99 JPY 30 JPY 15 JPY 15 Level from Sep 1, 2019 75.00 - 79.99 JPY 24 JPY 12 JPY 12 Current Level 70.00 - 74.99 JPY 18 JPY 9 JPY 9 65.00 - 69.99 JPY 12 JPY 6 JPY 6 60.00 - 64.99 JPY 6 JPY 3 JPY 3 Below 60.00 Discontinued

