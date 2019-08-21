Log in
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD

(9201)
Japan Airlines : JAL Group Revises FY2019 Flight Frequency and Fleet Plans

08/21/2019

Japan Airlines (JAL) today announced revisions to the flight frequency and fleet plans on both international and domestic routes for FY2019.

In regards to the airline's network in Hawaii, JAL will seasonally feature First Class service between Tokyo (Narita) and Honolulu during the year-end and New Year period. Additionally, JAL will continue to expand the operation of the well-received JAL SKY SUITE1configured Boeing 787-9 aircraft on the Honolulu route.

On Japan domestic routes, the carrier will increase the flight frequency between Tokyo (Haneda) and Sapporo (New Chitose) in line with the seasonal demand on this route. Starting September 1, 2019, JAL will operate the much anticipated Airbus A350-900 aircraft2from Tokyo (Haneda) to Fukuoka airport. In the following months, JAL will progressively introduce the aircraft on the Tokyo (Haneda) = Sapporo (New Chitose) and Tokyo (Haneda) = Okinawa (Naha) routes.

In addition, JAL plans to launch the carrier`s first domestic configured Boeing 787-8 aircraft3between Tokyo (Haneda) and Osaka (Itami) starting October 27, 2019. In December, the aircraft will also be introduced on the carrier`s Tokyo (Haneda) = Fukuoka route.

The JAL Group will continue to embrace new challenges to deliver greater customer convenience and comfort, enhance its networks, and improve the quality of its products and services.

The following plans and schedules are subject to government approval.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1 For more information on the JAL SKY SUITE configured aircraft, please visit http://www.jal.co.jp/en/inter/service/newsky
2 For more information on the Airbus A350 aircraft, please visit https://press.jal.co.jp/en/release/201904/005134.html
3 For more information on the Boeing 787 aircraft, please visit https://press.jal.co.jp/en/release/201908/005274.html

Revisions to the Flight Frequency and Fleet Plans for FY2019
International Network Aircraft Change

4 First Class will be provided and reservations/sales will begin Aug. 27, 2019 (14:00 Japan Time)
5 Premium Economy will be provided and reservations/sales will begin Aug. 27, 2019 (14:00 Japan Time)

Domestic Network Flight Frequency Increase

Flight Frequency Decrease

6 Dec. 1~Dec. 26 and Jan.7~Feb.29 - three daily flights operated by an Embraer 170, ATR72-600 and ATR42-600, respectively.
Dec.27~Jan. 6 and Mar.1~28 (exclude Mar. 10~12) - three daily flights operated once by an ATR72-600 & twice by ATR42-600.
Mar. 10~Mar. 12 - three daily flights operated by an ATR42-600.

Airbus A350-900 Flight Routes

7 For more information, please visit http://www.jal.co.jp/en

Boeing 787-8 Flight Routes Domestic configured aircraft

7 For more information, please visit http://www.jal.co.jp/en

Disclaimer

Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 07:52:03 UTC
