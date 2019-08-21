Japan Airlines : JAL to Start Operating the Boeing 787-8 on Japan Domestic Routes

JAL Group (JAL) today announced the carrier`s first domestic configured Boeing 787-8 aircraft will launch on October 27, 2019 from Tokyo Haneda to Osaka Itami airport.

The aircraft cabin (Domestic Configuration) will be comprised of three classes: JAL First Class, Class J and Economy Class. New ergonomically designed seats will be introduced and will offer personal screens and power outlets to welcome customers to a comfortable and well-equipped cabin experience.

The JAL Group will continue to embrace new challenges to deliver greater customer convenience and comfort, enhance its route network, and improve the quality of products and services.

JAL Boeing 787-8 First Flight on Domestic Configured Aircraft

1. Service Date: October 27, 2019 (Sunday)

2. Route: Tokyo Haneda=Osaka Itami (Gradually expanded to Tokyo Haneda=Fukuoka routes)

3. First Flights: [From Tokyo] JAL 107 Tokyo Haneda 8:30 - Osaka Itami 9:35

[From Osaka] JAL 112 Osaka Itami 10:30 - Tokyo Haneda 11:35

October 27 ~ November 30, 2019 - Schedule of Operations



Flights and schedules are subject to government approval. Schedule and equipment may change without prior notice.

Please check the timetable and/or website for the latest information. (Available from the day before the flight)

Cabin Interior Specifications

1. Seating Capacity



2. Seat Layout



3. Cabin Interior Specification

Similar to the carrier`s new Airbus A350 domestic aircraft, the cabin was designed by tangerine, a UK based design firm. The design captures the Japanese essence of traditional beauty, infusing a sophisticated, high-quality visual experience.

The domestic Boeing 787 will feature newly developed products, as introduced on the carrier`s new Airbus A350 aircraft. The JAL logo, found on the interior of the aircraft, welcomes passengers as they board for a memorable journey. The First Class compartment has an exclusive 6-seat layout with a dark interior color and a pleated lighting design on the center forward wall. The interior for Class J and Economy Class use JAL's corporate color and the overall design provides a feeling of serenity in a fresh cabin environment. And, LED lighting enhances the Boeing 787`s cabin environment with various options to adjust the mood of the cabin.

4. Inflight Entertainment on Personal Monitors

JAL will also feature personal monitors produced by Panasonic Avionics Corporation, a US based supplier. Passengers can enjoy videos, as well as movies from the latest selection. By taking into account the time for short-haul domestic flights, a function to locate where you left off is also provided. In addition to the movie titles, the IFE will include 48 magazine titles, 28 audio channels and live TV.

Movies：Two Titles (Planned for October 2019 - Disney and Pixar`s Toy Story 4 and Marvel`s Spider-Man™Far from Home)

TV Programs: 70 Channels

Live TV: 2 Channels （Sports channel and more）

Audio: 28 Channels

Magazine: 48 Titles

Camera: 2 Views（Front view and wing view）

5. Inflight Internet Service

JAL will continue to provide free inflight internet on domestic flights, provided by Panasonic Avionics Corporation. Internet will be available from the taxiing phase until arrival at the gate.