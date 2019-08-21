Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Japan Airlines Co Ltd    9201   JP3705200008

JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD

(9201)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan Airlines : JAL to Start Operating the Boeing 787-8 on Japan Domestic Routes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 03:53am EDT

JAL Group (JAL) today announced the carrier`s first domestic configured Boeing 787-8 aircraft will launch on October 27, 2019 from Tokyo Haneda to Osaka Itami airport.

The aircraft cabin (Domestic Configuration) will be comprised of three classes: JAL First Class, Class J and Economy Class. New ergonomically designed seats will be introduced and will offer personal screens and power outlets to welcome customers to a comfortable and well-equipped cabin experience.

The JAL Group will continue to embrace new challenges to deliver greater customer convenience and comfort, enhance its route network, and improve the quality of products and services.

JAL Boeing 787-8 First Flight on Domestic Configured Aircraft
1. Service Date: October 27, 2019 (Sunday)
2. Route: Tokyo Haneda=Osaka Itami (Gradually expanded to Tokyo Haneda=Fukuoka routes)
3. First Flights: [From Tokyo] JAL 107 Tokyo Haneda 8:30 - Osaka Itami 9:35
[From Osaka] JAL 112 Osaka Itami 10:30 - Tokyo Haneda 11:35

October 27 ~ November 30, 2019 - Schedule of Operations

Flights and schedules are subject to government approval. Schedule and equipment may change without prior notice.
Please check the timetable and/or website for the latest information. (Available from the day before the flight)

Cabin Interior Specifications

1. Seating Capacity

2. Seat Layout

3. Cabin Interior Specification
Similar to the carrier`s new Airbus A350 domestic aircraft, the cabin was designed by tangerine, a UK based design firm. The design captures the Japanese essence of traditional beauty, infusing a sophisticated, high-quality visual experience.

The domestic Boeing 787 will feature newly developed products, as introduced on the carrier`s new Airbus A350 aircraft. The JAL logo, found on the interior of the aircraft, welcomes passengers as they board for a memorable journey. The First Class compartment has an exclusive 6-seat layout with a dark interior color and a pleated lighting design on the center forward wall. The interior for Class J and Economy Class use JAL's corporate color and the overall design provides a feeling of serenity in a fresh cabin environment. And, LED lighting enhances the Boeing 787`s cabin environment with various options to adjust the mood of the cabin.

4. Inflight Entertainment on Personal Monitors
JAL will also feature personal monitors produced by Panasonic Avionics Corporation, a US based supplier. Passengers can enjoy videos, as well as movies from the latest selection. By taking into account the time for short-haul domestic flights, a function to locate where you left off is also provided. In addition to the movie titles, the IFE will include 48 magazine titles, 28 audio channels and live TV.

Movies：Two Titles (Planned for October 2019 - Disney and Pixar`s Toy Story 4 and Marvel`s Spider-ManFar from Home)

TV Programs: 70 Channels
Live TV: 2 Channels （Sports channel and more）
Audio: 28 Channels
Magazine: 48 Titles
Camera: 2 Views（Front view and wing view）

5. Inflight Internet Service
JAL will continue to provide free inflight internet on domestic flights, provided by Panasonic Avionics Corporation. Internet will be available from the taxiing phase until arrival at the gate.

Disclaimer

Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 07:52:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
03:53aJAPAN AIRLINES : JAL to Start Operating the Boeing 787-8 on Japan Domestic Route..
PU
03:53aJAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Group Revises FY2019 Flight Frequency and Fleet Plans
PU
08/20JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Cargo Fuel Surcharge from the Month of September 2019
PU
08/20JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Announces International Fare Fuel Surcharge for Tickets Iss..
PU
08/19JAPAN AIRLINES : JAL Updates Security Checkpoint Cut-off Time for Japan Domestic..
PU
08/13HAWAIIAN : Airlines Awarded New Haneda-Honolulu Route
AQ
08/12UPDATE2 : Kin remember victims of 1985 JAL crash on 34th anniversary
AQ
08/12UPDATE1 : Kin remember victims of 1985 JAL crash on 34th anniversary
AQ
08/05JAPAN AIRLINES : Conducting VR Maintenance Training Trial Program; creating New ..
AQ
08/02JAPAN AIRLINES : Conducting VR Maintenance Training Trial Program
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 543 B
EBIT 2020 170 B
Net income 2020 114 B
Finance 2020 254 B
Yield 2020 3,35%
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
P/E ratio 2021 9,28x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
EV / Sales2021 0,55x
Capitalization 1 144 B
Chart JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Japan Airlines Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 4 328,00  JPY
Last Close Price 3 300,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 42,4%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yuji Akasaka President & Representative Director
Yoshiharu Ueki Chairman
Norikazu Saito Director, General Manager-Finance & Accounting
Hideki Kikuyama Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Toshinori Shin Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD-14.17%10 754
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.61%37 696
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC0.36%21 553
AIR CHINA LTD.3.27%15 660
ANA HOLDINGS INC-6.41%11 344
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-20.37%10 959
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group