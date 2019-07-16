Log in
JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD

(9201)
Japan Airlines : Meet the New JAL Mileage Bank World Marketplace

07/16/2019

Japan Airlines (JAL) has launched a new online service where customers can earn and redeem miles on hotel bookings, car rentals, and online shops providing a mileage service that offers convenience and incredible value to their customers.

JAL envisions to become an airline that is supported and well received, not just by the residents of Japan, but by customers on a global scale. In order to achieve this goal, JAL has expanded its rewards offerings through the JAL Mileage Bank World Marketplace. Compared to JAL's former focus on domestic travel and online shopping, the new platform is focused on the international market. For example, JMB members can now earn and redeem miles for travel to over 140 countries around the world and have products delivered from their favorite international brands. In addition, the platform is available in Japanese, English, Korean and Simplified Chinese.

The carrier is continuously working towards expanding and strengthening the mileage services to improve the satisfaction and convenience for customers around the world.

The number of ways miles can be earned and redeemed have expanded, including travel to over 140 countries and an overseas product delivery service, providing customers with increased flexibility.

  • International Product Delivery
    Customers can redeem products from various categories, from as little as 4,000 miles, and have products delivered to family members living overseas. Miles can also be earned for online transactions made with credit cards on various international online shopping sites.

  • Multilingual User Experience
    The site can be viewed in 4 different languages: Japanese, English, Korean, Chinese (Simplified). Customers can choose JPY, USD and EUR as their preferred currency when making credit card transactions on the site.

URL https://www.jal.co.jp/en/jmb/worldmarketplace/
Site Operators Ascenda, in partnership with Loylogic

Disclaimer

Japan Airlines Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 02:29:06 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 542 B
EBIT 2020 171 B
Net income 2020 114 B
Finance 2020 254 B
Yield 2020 3,17%
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
P/E ratio 2021 9,81x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
EV / Sales2021 0,59x
Capitalization 1 214 B
Income Statement Evolution
