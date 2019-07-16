Japan Airlines : Meet the New JAL Mileage Bank World Marketplace

Japan Airlines (JAL) has launched a new online service where customers can earn and redeem miles on hotel bookings, car rentals, and online shops providing a mileage service that offers convenience and incredible value to their customers.

JAL envisions to become an airline that is supported and well received, not just by the residents of Japan, but by customers on a global scale. In order to achieve this goal, JAL has expanded its rewards offerings through the JAL Mileage Bank World Marketplace. Compared to JAL's former focus on domestic travel and online shopping, the new platform is focused on the international market. For example, JMB members can now earn and redeem miles for travel to over 140 countries around the world and have products delivered from their favorite international brands. In addition, the platform is available in Japanese, English, Korean and Simplified Chinese.

The carrier is continuously working towards expanding and strengthening the mileage services to improve the satisfaction and convenience for customers around the world.

The number of ways miles can be earned and redeemed have expanded, including travel to over 140 countries and an overseas product delivery service, providing customers with increased flexibility.

International Product Delivery

Customers can redeem products from various categories, from as little as 4,000 miles, and have products delivered to family members living overseas. Miles can also be earned for online transactions made with credit cards on various international online shopping sites.

Multilingual User Experience

The site can be viewed in 4 different languages: Japanese, English, Korean, Chinese (Simplified). Customers can choose JPY, USD and EUR as their preferred currency when making credit card transactions on the site.

URL https://www.jal.co.jp/en/jmb/worldmarketplace/

Site Operators Ascenda, in partnership with Loylogic